Opinion

Kevin Keegan – Trust me, one day you will get your club back and it will be everything you wanted it to be

It was the 17th of February 2002 and I’d managed to bag tickets to the hottest game in town.

Newcastle United had drawn Manchester City in the FA Cup 5th round and a good chance against lower league opposition to progress.

We had Sir Bobby Robson as manager, Alan Shearer as Captain. We were flying high in the league and pushing for a European spot with a vibrant, attractive team.

However, that day, our team wasn’t the story. Business on the pitch would naturally take care of itself if players all did their jobs properly.

Five minutes before kick-off, exiting the tunnel and into St James’ Park once more, was Kevin Keegan. The noise was horrendous, the flashbulbs were like Bonfire Night, with what seemed like half the world’s media clamouring to get shots of one of Newcastle United’s most important figures.

The then man of the moment Sir Bobby sat out the way in the home dugout, bar the brief customary handshake. He knew the score.

In five minutes it would be down to business and professionalism would take over. For that moment though it was former manager (and player) appreciation time. Although mine were probably slightly muted due to a bout of food poisoning- an unfortunate incident with some dodgy tuna fish sandwiches earlier in the day.

I don’t recall any “Keegan Wonderland” songs after kick-off. I DO recall many renditions for Sir Bobby. The usual top marks to our crowd for being right on point.

The game itself wasn’t a riproaring affair, settled by a Nobby Solano tap in from quite a way out with the Man City goalkeeper in no mans land. Man City having to play most of the match with 10 men after Richard Dunne was sent off for hauling down Craig Bellamy. Still, into the next round and a former hero saluted. Job done.

Having been too young (and not financially able) to get to any of the games during his stint as manager the first time round, I have to maintain my grievance at missing out on the Kevin Keegan era.

Yes, I saw them umpteen times on the telly but it wasn’t the same. When a special manager puts a special team together, you want to see it in person.

I managed a few games for KK’s second spell as manager in 2008 and the overall feeling was that of being back on track. A 0-0 draw with Bolton hardly a hint of an exciting new era and it took a while for Kevin’s magic to find it’s way down to the players, but the football improved and a bright new dawn awaited at the end of that season. Or so we thought. The man who we shall never speak of had other ideas and shamelessly shafted a club legend. It wouldn’t be the first time.

There’s a reason football fans love their legends. There’s a reason why the departure/s of said legends can make big, gruff, brick sh..house blub like a baby. Very apt that Kevin Keegan was born on Valentine’s Day.

Eddie Howe and ambitious new owners are laying the foundations in 2023/24, much in the way Kevin Keegan and Sir John Hall did 30 years ago in 1993/94.

I don’t have the wealth of memories that KK built and passed on, as much as many older Newcastle fans do. Videos are about the sum of it.

That’s why I’m enjoying the ones Eddie Howe is delivering and if he can add a trophy to those memories, immortality awaits. I’ll make as many matches as I possibly can.

I’ve harboured the dream for a number of years now, mainly because of the shabby way Kevin Keegan was treated by the previous regime, that he should be introduced to the St James’ Park crowd once again before a match, or at half time. The last game of the season would be prime billing. I would love it, just love it. I’m sure many other would too.

Maybe the club don’t feel it’s appropriate, I don’t really know the ins and outs. I just don’t want the last connection this club legend has to Newcastle United, being that of a courtroom exposing the then owner for what he was.

I want his position to be that which we all know, a club saviour, not once but twice. Vindication and restoration.

“Trust me, one day you will get your club back and it will be everything you wanted it to be” – Kevin Keegan.

WE have a lot to thank him for, and he was right.

Happy Birthday Kevin.