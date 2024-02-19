Opinion

Just because people keep saying this about Newcastle United – It doesn’t make it true

A lot to talk about this season with Newcastle United.

For a start, a lot more matches than we were once used to.

As recently as 2021/22, Newcastle United played 40 matches in the course of their entire season.

Sitting here on Monday morning, 19 February 2024, Eddie Howe’s side have already played 36 matches this season. It is guaranteed to be at least 50 by the time the season ends, although hopefully it becomes 53 AND winning that 53rd one on our second trip of the season to Wembley!

Anyway, back to the real world of today.

I have to laugh at some of the things said about Newcastle United, by both outsiders and many of our fans.

There is an old saying that if a lie is repeated often enough, it then becomes the accepted truth.

I have seen / heard so many saying that ‘obviously’ last season was a fluke, Newcastle United finishing fourth, overachieving, this season was always guaranteed to see a drop-off and so on.

As mentioned above, just because people keep saying something, doesn’t make it true!

Going back to that 2021/22 season, Eddie Howe and the new / current owners took over a shambolic mid-season situation, yet after only weeks in the job, Eddie Howe suddenly managed to transform that shambles into a run in the entire second half of the season, where over the final 19 matches NUFC had the third best Premier League form (only Liverpool and Man City got more points in those last 19 games).

In those final 19 Premier League matches of the 2021/22 season, Eddie Howe’s side averaged 2.00 per match, which over a full season that average would give you 76 points.

In the 2022/23 season of course, Newcastle United ended up finishing fourth in the Premier League on 71 points, an average of 1.87 points per game.

Despite a tough start to the season in terms of how the Premier League schedule fell, after 14 PL matches Eddie Howe’s team had 26 points, averaging 1.86 points.

That 14th Premier League match was when Newcastle United won 1-0 against Man U AND the game when Nick Pope picked up that freak dislocated shoulder injury when diving late on, only for the ball to be cleared anyway before it got near the goal.

In those 14 PL matches, Nick Pope had conceded 14 goals, United have conceded 27 in the next 11.

Not blaming this all on Martin Dubravka BUT this injury to one of the very best keepers in the Premier League was I think, clearly the tipping point. The horrendous list of missing players match after match had now become near impossible to deal with.

As I said earlier, the Premier League fixture list had been front-loaded in terms of difficulty of matches for NUFC.

The five games that then took us to the halfway point were against Tottenham and four of the clubs towards the bottom – Luton, Forest, Fulham and Everton.

Having just demolished Chelsea 4-1 and should have been a similar scoreline as we battered Man U 1-0 (in between those two games NUFC cheated out of a famous away win in Paris), Newcastle United then only picked up three points from those next five Premier League matches to take us to halfway.

Three wins and a draw from those five games would have given NUFC 36 points at the halfway point and an average of over 1.89 points per game, a marginally better average than over the course of the entire 2022/23 season when we finished fourth.

Four wins from the five (Newcastle had won seven and drawn two of the most recent 10 PL matches) would have given NUFC 38 points at the halfway point, averaging 2.00 points per game and on course for 76 points at the end of this season if continuing in that manner.

My feeling is that even if we just hadn’t picked up that Nick Pope injury, we could have certainly picked up at least 10 points in those five matches AND then continued on from that into the second half of the Premier League season.

As for if Newcastle United had even had only a few less long lasting injuries to other key players this season, from the crippling never ending list, I have absolute no doubt we’d be in an even better position, than if only Nick Pope hadn’t been added to those in the treatment room.

With last season’s Newcastle United squad that absolutely deserved fourth place last season (third in my opinion as Man U so lucky to finish above us), then Tonali, Barnes and Livramento (and Minteh and Hall for the future) added, this season Newcastle United were set up to do even better in my opinion.

Last season wasn’t a fluke and neither was that second half of the season finish to the 2021/22 season, it was Eddie Howe working his magic with an ever improving team and squad.

Even with everything that has been thrown at him, Eddie Howe and his players have still produced superb performances and wins against the likes of Arsenal, PSG, Man City, Man U (twice), Chelsea and Villa (twice).

Those results and performances have shown just how good this Newcastle United team and squad are. Without Nick Pope and during the match replacements available, NUFC unable to see out wins against the likes of Man City, AC Milan and Chelsea, which could / would have seen Newcastle United in the League Cup final, knockout stages of the Champions League and competing up in the top four or five of the Premier League.

With fair luck (missing players especially), I absolutely think that Newcastle United would have proved themselves superior this season to Brighton, Man U, Spurs and Villa, the four teams immediately above NUFC currently.

As for whether Newcastle United could have had a good go at the trio at the top…

Well, even if you just take the games we have played against Luton, Forest and Bournemouth, full points from those instead of the five NUFC actually banked, would alone have seen Eddie Howe’s team in fourth on 50 points, seven points off the top. Never mind the potential / likelihood of having picking up other extra points in other matches.

Far too many people, especially Newcastle United fans, are determined to see this season as a massive slump and this team / squad on an inevitable downward slide.

Instead, I see it as simply keeping our nerve.

Keeping Eddie Howe and the majority of this Newcastle United squad intact, get them all fit and available, add a few more quality additions in the summer plus maybe two or three back up squad players, then just watch us go.