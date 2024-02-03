Opinion

Just a normal day – Barnes and Wilson back from injury and Anthony Gordon leaves on crutches

Anthony Gordon leaves St James’ Park on crutches (see below).

The former Everton star having played a major role in the first half, as United scored twice.

Then Harvey Barnes and Callum Wilson both returned at long last from injury and made big impacts in that second half from the bench as United added another two goals.

Yet Newcastle United only picked up a point at home to Luton!

Anthony Gordon having been replaced at the break by Callum Wilson, Eddie Howe giving this explanation as many NUFC puzzled as to why it was Gordon to make way for the returning number nine:

“It looks like Anthony Gordon has twisted his ankle.

“I wasn’t sure about the exact incident.

“I didn’t necessarily see the exact moment when he did it.

“However, he was in a lot of pain at half-time and he had to come off.

“I have no idea how serious it is but it was sore enough for him to have to come off.

“That was his decision.

“Anthony Gordon knew he couldn’t continue.

“Obviously, we hope it is not bad.

“He is such an important player for us and we missed him when he went off.”

George Caulkin of The Athletic posted this photo on Twitter of Anthony Gordon on crutches leaving St James’ Park…

Anthony Gordon leaves the stadium on crutches. #NUFC

Eddie Howe asked about the absence of Alexander Isak, who was forced off at Villa through injury:

“Alexander Isak has got a slight groin injury.

“We don’t think it is too serious.

“We are hoping he will be back pretty soon.

“However, when that is?

“I’m not sure.”

So Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes have finally returned but at the same time we have lost Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon for unknown periods of time.

What a season!

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Luton 4 – Saturday 3 February 2024 3pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Longstaff 7, 23, Trippier 67, Barnes 73

Luton:

Osho 21, Barkley 40, Morris pen 59, Adebayo 62

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Luton 46% (51%) Newcastle 54% (49%)

Total shots were Luton 11 (7) Newcastle 19 (6)

Shots on target were Luton 8 (4) Newcastle 6 (3)

Corners were Luton 2 (2) Newcastle 8 (4)

Referee: Thomas Bramall

Newcastle team v Luton:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (Livramento 64), Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Murphy, Almiron (Barnes 63), Gordon (Wilson 45)

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall, White

Newcastle United confirmed matches to early March 2024:

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)