Opinion

Jurgen Klopp last hurrah – Bad takes

Whatever your opinion of the man, it’s hard to look past what Jurgen Klopp has accomplished during his reign at Liverpool.

When he took over in 2015, the red scousers had spent the best part of 25 years trying to remind anyone / everyone how amazing they were in the 70s and 80s. That’s not to say they didn’t have success during these years, but these things are all relative and, much like the Man U fans of today, they were a generally miserable bunch.

Then in October 2015 Liverpool sacked Brendan Rodgers, after a shocking run for the diminutive Northern Irishman, and in came Jurgen Klopp.

In the nearly nine years since, he’s managed to win every competition he’s competed in, except for the Europa League, and he could complete the set this May in Dublin.

Now why am I taking time out of my (Newcastle United) week to write about the man with Germany’s whitest teeth?

It’s to set the record straight on one opinion doing the rounds amongst the mainstream football pundits that, with the exception of Everton, Arsenal and Man City fans, supporters of other clubs up and down the nation want to see Jurgen and his boys go out on a high and win the lot come the 25th May.

A couple of weeks ago, Paul Merson, in his infinite wisdom as the oracle of football opinion, declared that “neutral fans” would love to see Liverpool win because when Liverpool did win the league, the fans couldn’t be there because of COVID restrictions.

Then last weekend the assorted pundits on BBC Radio 5 Live were of a similar view that the so called “neutral fans” would be rooting for Liverpool to complete the quadruple and end Man City’s reign of dominance over the English game.

Now I’m sure that there is a generation of fans out there who probably don’t harbour any resentment to Liverpool (I’m looking at the back half of Gen Z) and might well fancy the romanticism of a Liverpool sweep of trophies. However, for the rest of us out there, especially Newcastle fans, there would be no better sight than Klopp walking away at the end of the season with no trophies in hand and a horde of crying scousers behind him.

Football fandom is a strange and tribalistic place where opinions are strong and perceived slights live long in the memory.

One of my best friends is a Liverpool fan and she asked me why in general Newcastle fans disliked Liverpool so much?

I imagine the answer is different for each generation of fans.

For my Dad’s generation it stems from the fatigue of Liverpool winning 11 titles in 17 years coupled with the added heartbreak of the FA Cup Final in 1974. For me, a child of the 80s, it’s the hangover from that success but with Newcastle’s heartbreak at Anfield in 1996 added on top. As a 13-year-old watching that game it was exhilarating and devastating at the same time and, due to it being voted as one of the Premier League’s most memorable games, we’ve had that heartbreak played to us year after year. In fact, I’ve been subjected to it so many times I think I’d struggle not to cause Stan Collymore physical harm if we were ever to meet, just because of the repeated trauma.

Harbouring a grudge can be a tiring thing and I must admit that my disdain for Liverpool was beginning to soften come 2020. Don’t get me wrong, contrary to Paul Merson’s opinion, I wasn’t disappointed that Liverpool won the league with no fans. As a matter of fact, this made the event far more tolerable. However, I had developed a massive respect for the way Liverpool had gone about building a successful side and looked on with slightly envious eyes. Plus, I think I’d been dazzled by those shiny white teeth and the everyman charms of Jurgen Klopp. Then in October of 2021 the fires of hatred were reignited.

This was obviously a significant time in Newcastle United’s history. We were finally rid of Ashley and had new ambitious owners who wanted to grow the club. Were there questions about the motives behind the takeover for the PIF? Sure, but who could begrudge one of the country’s longest suffering fanbases a little hope and optimism?

Well Jurgen Klopp could actually.

Every man and his dog was asked their opinion on Newcastle United and their new owners and by and large the responses were the same, “happy for the Newcastle fans but not sure on the owners motives”… fair enough.

Jurgen Klopp however, went further than his peers, calling on Richard Masters and the Premier League to explain how they could approve such a deal. Klopp then went on to claim Newcastle would have unlimited spending power, something we are all aware is far from the case, despite Liverpool assembling one of the most expensive squads in the history of the Premier League. The cracks in that smiling façade were starting to appear.

The final fuel was added to the fire on the 31st August 2022. Newcastle travelled to Anfield missing our two most important players of the past few seasons in ASM and Wilson and we were giving a debut to Alexander Isak. What unfolded over the next 100 minutes (funny, I thought football was played over 90 minutes) was a performance that became the mantra for Eddie Howe’s Newcastle and a famous result on Merseyside stolen by some very questionable officiating. That evening was enough to rile Klopp and we were then subjected to rants on timewasting, despite the game having one of the highest ball in play percentages at the time, and Newcastle’s touchline behaviour, pot calling the kettle black I think.

In the 18 months since, we have been periodically subjected to these rants and I should probably be flattered that Jurgen Klopp clearly sees us as a rival to Liverpool’s spot amongst the Premier League elite. However, I just find them tiresome and with each new slight, my dislike for all things Liverpool is strengthened.

This Sunday is the Carabao Cup final and Liverpool’s first hurdle in Klopp’s last hurrah.

I’ve seen the argument doing the rounds that a Liverpool win would be better for Newcastle as the Europa Conference League spot would defer to the league, enhancing Newcastle’s chance of European nights next season.

However, for me, I’d much rather have the sight of a miserable German watching Chelsea’s billionaire misfits lift the trophy than hosting the champions of the Bosnian Premier League on a Thursday night in October.

In fact, if we could have that repeated four times this season I’d be a very happy man.