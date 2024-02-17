Opinion

Journalists proved to be clueless yet again on what is happening at Newcastle United

I love this with the journalists who cover Newcastle United.

They are absolutely clueless as to what is going on at our club.

This is shown time after time.

The very latest example the last match.

Anthony Gordon starts the game against Nottingham Forest, when not a single one of the NUFC journalists even knew he even had a chance of being in the matchday squad. All of them, like us, assuming that the ankle injury that forced him off against Luton, meant he had no chance of being involved.

It feels to me like journalists now just sit around looking online for information and stuff to copy from elsewhere, most of which is made up by other journalists!

The days of real insight, contacts, insider info, are long gone.

Journalists not having a clue what Eddie Howe and the club are up to.

Unless it is spoon fed to them, what do they actually come up with?

This latest Anthony Gordon incident.

Eddie Howe eight days ago, on Friday morning, said before the Forest match: ‘Anthony Gordon hasn’t trained this week. We don’t think the injury is serious – we hope he is back sooner than later.’

The journalists all went away and wrote up ‘Eddie Howe says Anthony Gordon hasn’t trained this week. We don’t think the injury is serious – we hope he is back sooner than later’ then left it at that.

Not a single one of the journalists then had a clue about, didn’t write about…

Anthony Gordon then training on Friday after the press conference.

Training without any problem on that Friday.

Gordon travelling down with the rest of the squad to Forest.

Anthony Gordon arriving at the City Ground.

Like the rest of us, the first any of the NUFC journalists knew of Anthony Gordon in the matchday squad, never mind the team, was when the official announcement was made an hour before kick-off!!!

I absolutely love it!

After every single pre-match press conference, the journalists don’t have a clue about the options Eddie Howe will have available to him, which means NEITHER do the opposition manager / team.

Perfect.

For the best possible reasons, keeping the opposition guessing.

Whilst each transfer window so far, Eddie Howe repeatedly misdirecting journalists, who have very short memories and / or who too lazy to do any proper analysis.

What exactly would the Newcastle United Head Coach have to gain from telling the media anything, either about the funds that are available, or the targets he wants to sign?

This type of questioning is meaningless, certainly when they are asking Eddie Howe.

Just look at last summer when Newcastle United were over in the United States in July.

Eddie Howe was asked at a press conference about potential incoming transfers, the Head Coach saying no potential deals remotely close.

Yet at that exact same moment, Harvey Barnes was on a plane flying from the UK to join the NUFC squad, having agreed to sign from Leicester, journalists absolutely clueless.

You would have to be naive in the extreme if you believed everything that Eddie Howe says on the transfer situation.

Imagine if instead he came out and said, ‘Yes, we are trying to sign (fill in player name) and hope no other club comes in for him / outbids us…’

Only the journalists would be gaining anything.

Eddie Howe and Newcastle United can only make their position worse by telling the media what is actually happening when it comes to incoming players who might be signed, they (Eddie Howe and NUFC) have everything to lose and nothing to gain, if telling other clubs what they are planning.

The same when it comes to exactly what options Eddie Howe will have for any particular match.