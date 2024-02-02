News

Jason Tindall Luton Press Conference – Key messages

The Jason Tindall Luton Press Conference has taken place.

The Newcastle United assistant boss speaking to the media ahead of Saturday afternoon’s match at St James’ Park.

Tindall filling in for Eddie Howe who is ill, though the Head Coach still hoping to be in the dugout tomorrow.

United hoping to follow up that excellent Premier League victory at Aston Villa and the recent FA Cup wins.

The Jason Tindall Luton Press Conference highlights:

Jason Tindall on Howe’s absence:

“He is feeling a little bit under the weather – you know he must be feeling under the weather for him to not come out and do the press, so he sent me out to you guys today.

“In all the years I’ve been working with him, he’s been under the weather a few times but he’s always been there to lead the team.”

Jason Tindall on the win over Aston Villa:

“It was really important – we knew we needed to get back on track with our league form especially.

“We had a good result at Fulham in the FA Cup and it’s a really difficult place to go, Aston Villa, and get a result, as we’ve seen with the unbeaten record they’ve had at home recently.

“To go there and perform the way we did and to get the result was great for us and it gives us confidence going into the next game this weekend.”

Jason Tindall on Newcastle’s recent form in general:

“We were more back to our old self.

“We have had a lot more contact time on the training ground with the team, with the players, and I think that has shown in our last two results and performances.

“Hopefully now that can be the springboard for us to go on and perform as everyone knows we can.

“We have come off the back of a real difficult schedule, with the run of fixtures we’ve had and with the amount of injuries we’ve had. I think that’s probably shown in some of our performances.

“The last two performances, the last two results, have given us a lot of confidence and hopefully we can build on that.”

Jason Tindall on Luton:

“You have to give Luton a lot of credit – you have to give the manager and the coaching staff a lot of credit for their recent performances.

“Since they played us, they have been on a really good run. They have shown some really good form and they are a really, really difficult side to play against.

“I think with their recent results and with the amount of goals and goal threat that they carry, they’re a dangerous team.

“Credit to Luton for the way they have been performing, but you look at our performance against Aston Villa and you look at us play there and see we’re back to our old selves. It should make for a really good game and hopefully we can go out there and deliver another good performance at the weekend.”

Jason Tindall on Alexander Isak:

“Alex has improved. He will be one we have to assess today, take the advice from the medical team.

“He has a chance of making the game tomorrow.”

Jason Tindall on the rest of the NUFC squad:

“A couple of lads are getting closer. We will assess the squad today and see where everyone is.

“The injury situation is certainly getting better. Harvey (Barnes) and Callum (Wilson) are probably a little ahead of Joe (Willock).”

Jason Tindall on Lewis Miley, who penned a new long-term deal with the club this week:

“He’s an exceptional talent.

“At 17, to do what he has done this season, come into the team and perform as well as he has, has been a great achievement for him.

“We are delighted he has signed a long-term contract.

“Every club wants to keep all their best players and we’re no different to everybody else.”