Opinion

It’s time to tell It how it is

Watching the first half of Arsenal 4 Newcastle 1 on Saturday night was awful.

Absolutely horrific and a step back to the bad old days of Bruceball.

There, I have said it. Now I want to go and hide underground because it’s apparent recently that you’re not allowed to say what you’re actually watching.

Since the glorious new dawn in October 2021, we have to see everything through rose-tinted spectacles, regardless whether it is or not, well this time I think the actual majority of fans think it’s not!!

I’m a complete realist when it comes to following our glorious club having had the kicks in the Henrys that we all have over the last 55 years of trophyless frustration.

I absolutely get the fact that this is the worst injury crisis any of us have ever known, however, Saturday night was about much, much more than that.

Pre-game, I would say a majority of fans wanted us to change formation and tactics just for this one-off match, against a fast flowing, free scoring Arsenal.

Frustratingly, the exact same majority I believe knew that Eddie wouldn’t change and would go 4-3-3 again.

Therein lies the problem with our manager, if you listen to some Bournemouth fans, their big criticism of Eddie is that he doesn’t change and adapt to different opponents.

This was one of the brilliant positives under Rafa, he had a game plan both tactically and personnel wise for different opponents.

Surely Saturday was crying out for a 5-4-1 formation with Trippier and Tino at full-back and three in the middle of Schar, Botman and Burn with Bruno and Longstaff sitting deep in CM,Gordon and Miggy, providing cover but with pace to get forward and support Isak.

The first half statistics fully highlighted how badly wrong Eddie was

Shots 14-0

Corners 7-0

Possession 74%-26%

Ball in play 91%-9% in our half

Touches in opposition third 132-4

I don’t care about the injuries, we still had a decent bench and 11 players in black and white shirts that weren’t set up to play the correct game against this quality of opposition.

I felt so sorry for the 3,000 travelling fans, especially given the nightmare kick off time, on a Saturday night having to watch a performance like that.

If we had gone in at half time 5-0 down it would have been a fairer reflection on the performance.

For Eddie Howe to then come out and say stern words were spoken was a smokescreen, unless the words were from the senior players to him for getting the set up so badly wrong.

We need him to learn and develop into the top class manager we believe he can be but he has to show that he is able to grow into this and step up to the next level.

This is not me in any way advocating a change at this stage, however, he needs to have more flexibility in formation if required, he also needs to make substitutions before 60 minutes another thing he continually fails to do.

I remember Freddy Shepherd saying he was like the guy who shot Bambi when he sacked SBR and this feels a little bit like having Bambi in the crosshairs, but I don’t advocate pulling the trigger anytime soon.

I just think we need to have the ability to say to Eddie, this isn’t good enough from you and your coaches.

I’m off to hide now, because the happy clappers will probably jump on me like a ton of bricks for daring to criticise but sometimes you have to do a Simply Red and “Tell it like it is”…