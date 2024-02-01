News

It’s exactly what Newcastle United needed – Alan Shearer

Alan Shearer couldn’t have been more impressed.

The Newcastle United legend reflecting on the excellent win at Villa Park on Tuesday night.

Alan Shearer declaring after the 3-1 away demolition job ‘What a performance, what a result. It’s exactly what Newcastle United needed.’

I can’t disagree with any of that!

As for man of the match Fabian Schar, who has excelled under Eddie Howe and no time more so than Tuesday night.

Alan Shearer speaking for us all when stating ‘What a signing he has been… Absolutely fantastic.’

Alan Shearer speaking to BBC Sport about man of the match Fabian Schar and the excellent Newcastle United away win at Aston Villa:

“What a signing he has been.

“Defensively, he is so confident.

“He understands the game, he can play out from the back and spray those long passes, his positioning…

“£3m? Absolutely fantastic.

“Newcastle United were brilliant.

“It was probably the best away performance of the season.

“In the first game of the season, they exploited Aston Villa’s high line.

“So I thought, are they going to play it again?

“When you are playing against pace, which Newcastle have, you have to get it right… and Villa didn’t.

“Newcastle did really well in exploiting them.

“They created chances, were dominant, strong from set-pieces.

“If you are clever enough and time the runs really well, you are going to create chances and that’s what they did.

“What a performance, what a result.

“It’s exactly what Newcastle United needed.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Aston Villa 1 Newcastle 3 – Tuesday 30 January 2024 8.15pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Schar 32,36 Moreno OG 52

Villa:

Watkins 71

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Villa 61% (53%) Newcastle 39% (47%)

Total shots were Villa 12 (3) Newcastle 14 (9)

Shots on target were Villa 6 (1) Newcastle 5 (4)

Corners were Villa 8 (3) Newcastle 7 (4)

Referee: John Brooks

Newcastle team v Aston Villa:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley (Livramento 75), Murphy, Isak (Almiron 43), Gordon (Krafth 90+9)

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Hall, White, Hernes

(Unai Emery reacts to getting schooled second time this season by Eddie Howe – Aston Villa well beaten – Read HERE)

(Aston Villa 1 Newcastle 3 – Match ratings and comments on all the Newcastle United players – Read HERE)

(Aston Villa 1 Newcastle 3 – Instant Newcastle United fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Aston Villa 1 Newcastle 3 – An Eddie Howe masterclass as United superb – Read HERE)

Newcastle United confirmed matches to early March 2024:

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

(Sometime in midweek of Wednesday 28 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle)

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)