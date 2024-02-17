Opinion

It would be a dream if Newcastle United could emulate Sevilla

It looks like the teams currently occupying the top four places in the Premier League are almost certainly nailed on to qualify for next seasons Champions League.

That will mean that Liverpool and Spurs will have replaced Manchester United and ourselves in last season’s pecking order.

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa have been punching above their weight for most of the season largely down to their home form.

Newcastle have beaten them easily home and away and are a much better team than Villa. Our injury woes have undoubtedly cost us ground.

I don’t think we’ll catch the Villans this season and reckon we are in a direct shoot-out with Manchester United for sixth position, which last season meant a Europa League slot (ED: Who wins the domestic cups has an influence on how the European places are decided via Premier League placings, whilst you also have a possibility of a fifth qualifying Champions League place this season depending on how English clubs do collectively in Europe this season, whilst winning any of the three European competitions means automatic qualification for Europe the following season).

We currently trail the Salford side by five points but have a far more favourable run-in between now and the end of the season.

Newcastle United also have a far better goal difference than Man Utd.

When we visit Old Trafford in April we will do so on the back of three straight victories in all competitions against the reds, in which we have scored six goals and conceded none.

I don’t think West Ham, Brighton, or even Chelsea, are good or consistent enough to finish above us.

I obviously would love for the Toon to keep progressing in the FA Cup and would relish another crack at another Wembley final regardless of the opposition.

It’s the big games and occasions we want to be involved in as part of our renaissance.

That is why I would like Newcastle to have a real go at competing in the Europa League next season.

Just look at what that the competition has meant to Sevilla in the last two decades?

They have won a record seven UEFA Cup / Europa League titles between 2006 and 2023. An absolutely phenomenal achievement and one that their loyal fans can rightly be proud of.

Newcastle United are a team that needs to be in European competition year upon year.

Since it’s inauguration in 1992, we have only spent three seasons outside of the Premier League.

Kevin Keegan’s brilliant side were breaking records and thrilling our supporters back in the old First Division in 1992/93.

We went up as Champions and finished 3rd in our first season back in the top flight.

Can you all remember how good it was qualifying for the UEFA Cup back then?

Just because we have since been in the Champions League in 1997/98, 2002/03 and 2023/24, the Europa League should never be sniffed at.

In quite recent seasons I have seen how the rich and mighty so-called elite in this country, have celebrated winning the Europa League.

Jose Mourinho guided Manchester United to one of those triumphs. This was a man who had previously won the Champions League with Porto and Inter Milan.

Mourinho also led Roma to their first ever European trophy when they won the UEFA Europa Conference in its inaugural 2021/22 season. He celebrated in the same manner as he did elsewhere whilst winning his more prestigious European gongs.

I was pleased for West Ham when they ended their 43 year trophy drought by winning the same trophy last year.

If we don’t get Europa League we may well end up in the Europa Conference ourselves.

We are getting a bit of our old mojo back and I’m confident we are going to finish this season with a flourish. Lets then see where it takes us.