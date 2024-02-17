Opinion

In search of Newcastle United tickets

As I walk along listening to Hastings punk band Kid Kapichi through my Iphone and Ipods, my apple watch buzzes and warns me to turn the volume down because this last week I have exceeded the recommended limit! How un-punk is that? Technology telling you to turn down the volume (it also tells me when to stand and when it is time to move).

Back in the eighties, my only communication was with like-minded mates who would tell me to turn up the volume and get some more Stella snakebite down my neck, before going to the Mayfair.

We are in the digital age, which means me and my son cannot get away Newcastle United tickets and are in a ballot every fortnight or so for the chance of a ticket at home.

When lucky, the home Newcastle United tickets delivered by email and then downloaded to my digital wallet.

I have written before about the demise of paper ticketing and the end to those keepsakes that remind you of that event and that day, just like those concert tickets that take you back to the event and all the social activities involved around it.

As I come out of the tube station I switch from punk sounds of the 2020s to a podcast from Kieran Maguire. His focus is on season tickets and what the big clubs are doing.

Newcastle United are trying to break into the stranglehold that the big clubs have with their financial clout and which we seem to be disadvantaged by thanks to FFP.

Traditionally, clubs would sell season tickets before the summer to have enough income to pay wages until the start of the new season, when income from the turnstiles would kick in and the club had enough income financially to continue.

Season tickets were needed by clubs before the birth of the Premier League because they were in the stranglehold of capitalism and falling crowds which meant diminishing income. Man U sometimes struggled to fill their ground!

The ever increasing huge amounts of money coming into the game from TV in the 1990s changed everything and so on, to where it is today. Roll on some years and Premier League clubs have huge wealth.

The financial guru Kieran Maguire tells us and points out, that clubs are actively looking not to renew season tickets if they can, because financially that seat is so much more valuable to the club as a one game experience for a supporter willing to fork out for the full match day experience. Hospitality, then a seat amongst the fans near the pitch?

I have never been a season ticket holder (though I did attempt and fail).

It appears that my chances of getting into St James’ Park do seem to be diminishing as time moves on but so will season ticket holders if Maguire’s predictions are correct.

Kieran Maguire spells it out, season ticket prices will rise and some people will struggle, so if tickets not renewed, they will be sold on a match by match basis.

The dark humour sets in that when you deal with thousands of people, some will die and their season tickets will not return to the market.

Jinky Jim wrote a great article about how things were back in the day, with a great photo of those Gallowgate urinals. However, time and technology moves on and I have learned to embrace that digital ticket when it comes through on my phone with the same excitement of getting paper tickets in the East Stand seats back in the late Eighties.

Unfortunately, my last digital ticket arrived in 2023 and I have no control over when I will ever get to a game though I will continue to apply. “Welcome to the new world, New England” – Kid Kapichi.