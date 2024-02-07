Opinion

I thought Newcastle United fans wanted return of the entertainers…

I thought this is what all Newcastle United fans wanted?

A return to the days of the ‘Entertainers’ era.

Goals, goals, goals and maximum entertainment?

These are the Premier League totals for all clubs, how many goals the fans have seen at each club (the total and then in brackets the breakdown of goals scored and goals conceded):

56 (26 + 30) Everton

63 (31 + 32) Man U

66 (26 + 40) Palace

68 (30 + 38) Fulham

69 (28 + 41) Forest

69 (47 + 22) Arsenal

71 (24 + 47) Burnley

71 (30 + 41) Bournemouth

71 (32 + 39) Brentford

72 (36 + 36) West Ham

74 (32 + 42) Luton

74 (37 + 37) Wolves

74 (52 + 22) Liverpool

77 (38 + 39) Chelsea

78 (19 + 59) Sheffield United

79 (49 + 30) Villa

79 (54 + 25) Man City

80 (42 + 38) Brighton

84 (49 + 35) Tottenham

85 (48 + 37) Newcastle United

That’s right, Newcastle United fans have witnessed more goals this season than any other Premier League fanbase.

In 23 Premier League matches, a total of 85 goals, at an average of more than 3,69 goals per game.

When factor in another 24 (16 + 8) goals in Champions League and domestic cup competitions, that becomes…

Newcastle United fans have so far witnessed a staggering 109 goals, scoring 64 and conceding 45 in only 34 games so far, in all competitions.

On a slightly more serious note.

This is the current 2023/24 Premier League table:

As you can see, Newcastle United have scored the fifth highest number of goals (48), only four (Liverpool, Man City, Villa, Spurs) having scored more.

Whilst when it comes to goal difference, Newcastle United are +11 and only the top five (the four named above plus Arsenal) have a better GD.

I think this gives a fairer reflection of how, despite the crippling injury list, Newcastle United have really performed this season. I am not claiming NUFC deserve to be top four but I think fitting in with the goals scored and goal difference, the overall way United have played really deserves us to be in sixth, ahead of Man U, Brighton and the Hammers. Sometimes things just don’t fall your way.

In general I think, goal difference definitely reflects very well how you have performed in any season, which would seem pretty obvious to most people I guess. How well you have done when it comes to scoring goals, compared to how well you have done in preventing them going in at the other end.

Look at the final 2022/23 Premier League table:

I think pretty clear last season that Man City and Arsenal were easily the best two teams / squads, they finished in the top two places in the table and had massive +61 and +45 goal differences.

I still think Man U though carried massive luck last season in finishing third.

I reckon Newcastle United, based on performances, for certain deserved to end up third, the fact we had a goal difference that was 20 goals better (+35 v +15) than Man U, definitely backs that up.

Indeed, I also think Liverpool (+28) and Brighton (+19) also probably had an argument that their overall play last season was at least a match for Man U last season, if not potentially better.

I have read a lot of nonsense as well recently about how many goals Newcastle United have been conceding.

I say nonsense, not because you shouldn’t be looking for reasons why you are conceding these goals.

I say nonsense because you can’t just look at goals conceded in isolation, it has to be looked at as part of what is happening overall, goals conceded AND goals scored.

For example, if you are averaging conceding two goals every match and losing pretty much all of them, then that has disaster written all over it. If however, you are conceding a couple BUT scoring three or four yourself regularly, then that is very different.

The last five games in all competitions, Newcastle United have conceded eight goals BUT scored fourteen themselves.

Even if you extend that and look at the last ten matches in all competitions, Eddie Howe’s side have conceded 17 goals BUT conceded 21.

Obviously there is room for improvement when it comes to cutting down the number conceded, however, to not at the same time mention there are plenty goals going in at the other end, well, you would almost think that certain people have agendas…