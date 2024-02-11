News

I didn’t tell any lies pre-game – Eddie Howe explains

Eddie Howe could reflect on a very hard fought fourth away win in a row for Newcastle United.

A match where an hour before kick-off, a real surprise, with Anthony Gordon starting the game when it was universally assumed that he wouldn’t even be in the squad.

The former Everton star having twisted his ankle in the Luton game and leaving St James’ Park on crutches, wearing a protective boot.

Eddie Howe though insisting after the win over Forest – “I didn’t tell any lies pre-game’ in reference to Anthony Gordon.

In his press conference on Friday morning, Eddie Howe had said:

“Anthony Gordon hasn’t trained this week but we don’t think the injury is serious.

“We hope he is back sooner than later.”

After Saturday’s match, Eddie Howe detailing what then happened after that first thing on Friday press conference…

“I didn’t tell any lies pre-game, he hadn’t trained, until the day [Friday] I did my press conference, in which he did train and he trained fine and he looked well.”

Eddie Howe speaking to NUFC TV after Nottingham Forest 2 Newcastle 3:

“I think it was a win based on real quality in the first half and spirit in the second.

“I thought we dominated the ball in the first half and played really really well. Without peppering their goal, I thought we had control of the game.

“Second half we seemed to lose a little bit of energy but that is where the spirit came through and where moments of brilliance, like Bruno’s [winning] goal, are certainly worth their weight in gold to us.

“Bruno was playing as an 8 and then we moved him around in the game and he then scores as a 6, it is crazy how things happen.”

Interviewer:

“Callum Wilson put in a real shift up front for you but he has come off there looking like he is in a little bit of pain, do you know what has happened there?”

Eddie Howe:

“I don’t think it is his shoulder, his shoulder if fine, which is great news.

“I think it is potentially a problem with one of his muscles in his arm, so we wait and see.”

Interviewer:

“Anthony Gordon, nobody really expected him to play. What does it say about his attitude and determination, that he was able to play and play so long today?”

Eddie Howe:

“Yes, he did a real shift for the team today.

“I didn’t tell any lies pre-game, he hadn’t trained, until the day [Friday] I did my press conference, in which he did train and he trained fine and he looked well.

“But still, when you have a disjointed week it is still not easy at this level. But I thought he did very well, I though he played really well in the first half.”

Eddie Howe speaking to journalists about Jacob Murphy who remained an unused sub:

“Jacob Murphy was unusable for us today.

“He didn’t feel great in the warm-up.

“He had a tight calf.

“So we are still getting challenges left, right and centre, but we are, at this moment in time…managing to come through those.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Nottingham Forest 2 Newcastle 3 – Saturday 10 February 2024 5.30pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Bruno 10, 66 Schar 43

Forest:

Elanga 26, Hudson-Odoi 45+6

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Forest 38% (31%) Newcastle 62% (69%)

Total shots were Forest 13 (4) Newcastle 7 (5)

Shots on target were Forest 3 (3) Newcastle 5 (4)

Corners were Forest 4 (1) Newcastle 4 (3)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Attendance : 29,2451 (3,000 Newcastle)

Newcastle team v Nottingham Forest:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley (Livramento 81), Almiron (Barnes 60), Gordon (Krafth 90+2), Wilson

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Hall, Murphy

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of March 2024:

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***If Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports