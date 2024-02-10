News

I dedicate this goal to the Mad Dog – Bruno Guimaraes

Bruno Guimaraes was a class act tonight.

A man of the match performance as Newcastle United deservedly won 3-2 at Nottingham Forest, United making it four away wins in a row in 2024.

Bruno Guimaraes was played in a more advanced position by Eddie Howe and after only one goal all season, in all competitions.

The Brazil international added two more quality strikes and gave credit for the first goal of the game to Jason Tindall.

Bruno Guimaraes declaring ‘I dedicate this goal to the Mad Dog’ as he explained Eddie Howe’s assistant had worked on the set-piece in training. Instead of Kieran Trippier taking the corner as usual, it was Miguel Almiron who did so, laying it back to Trippier and his superb flighted ball met by a similar quality volley.

Bruno Guimaraes speaking to Sky Sports after the game:

“I’m very happy, it’s a good game for us.

“I played with more freedom and felt good.

“It was important after the draw with Luton last week that we played very well and it was very important for us today.

“For me, we shouldn’t have given the ball away that we tried to pass.

“The second half we played very well.

“We played with the ball a lot tonight.”

Bruno Guimaraes on his two goals:

“It [the first] was a lovely goal.

“One of the most beautiful in my career.

“I dedicate this goal to the ‘Mad Dog’ because we worked on it in training.

“When I play as a six, I don’t get the chance to play forward as much, so I enjoyed playing high.

“I think I can play in the six, eight and 10. I played very well with the two goals.

“Thank you gaffer.

“To be honest with you, when I saw the ball come in, I didn’t know whether to hit it with my left or right [foot] but it was a perfect finish.”

Bruno Guimaraes asked about his future:

“Sometimes people speak a lot about me.

“I just speak a lot about football.

“I’m very happy here and I like how the fans think of me here.

“Let the people speak.”

Bruno Guimaraes on Newcastle’s ambitions:

“We have to get Europe [football] again, try for Champions League. I know it’s difficult but definitely [we are aiming] for Europa League.

“We have been better away from home this season.

“We have a big game at home next week [against Bournemouth] and hopefully we can get the three points.

“I enjoy my time here.

“The fans have been unbelievable for me and my family.

“I hope this can keep going for a long time.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Nottingham Forest 2 Newcastle 3 – Saturday 10 February 2024 5.30pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Bruno 10, 66 Schar 43

Forest:

Elanga 26, Hudson-Odoi 45+6

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Forest 38% (31%) Newcastle 62% (69%)

Total shots were Forest 13 (4) Newcastle 7 (5)

Shots on target were Forest 3 (3) Newcastle 5 (4)

Corners were Forest 4 (1) Newcastle 4 (3)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Attendance : 29,2451 (3,000 Newcastle)

Newcastle team v Nottingham Forest:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley (Livramento 81), Almiron (Barnes 60), Gordon (Krafth 90+2), Wilson

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Hall, Murphy

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of March 2024:

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***If Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports