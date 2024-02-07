Opinion

I asked these 18 year olds the question – Not a single one had been to a Premier League match

Monday morning at work in London, the day after Arsenal have beaten Liverpool, I have a group of eighteen year old football daft lads for the first two hours of the day.

Two hours of old school metalwork but the lads really are not as interested or as passionate as me about the chemical properties of specific metals, nor the science behind work hardening!

The previous Monday, the same lads had asked me about the Fulham FA Cup game against Newcastle United, which they had watched on television and I was able to show them some of the photos I had taken at the game. The view from the Putney End and the tourists in their half and half scarves that spelled out the “English Cup” in their design.

I chucked in a couple of photos from up in Level Seven in the Milburn Corner when we had seen the Man City match the other week, the lads were genuinely in awe.

I constantly remind my son that when we do manage to get tickets for Newcastle it is a privilege and we are really fortunate. I have exceptional friends who in the past have got tickets for us but times are changing as well as the changing price of tickets.

After the Fulham game there was a great article on The Mag which referenced Tales from the Riverbank and which took me back to when I was very small. The age of Hectors House and I Claudius, as well as the first experience of going to the football on a Saturday afternoon with older brothers and young mates. Able to just turn up and pay in.

These metalworker lads are from extremely deprived social backgrounds and after questioning, have never seen Premier League football live.

When I tell them the Fulham FA Cup tickets cost forty quid but I had previously paid sixty five to be in the West Ham end, they physically wince at the cost.

This particular Monday morning though, the youngsters appear to have done some homework. Not the homework I would want from them. They have done their research on Newcastle United.

They have watched videos from the 1990s and name the players to demonstrate their new found knowledge. Then the smiles come over their faces and one of them has the confidence to come out with the line “how does it feel to blow a twelve point lead?”

A little bit of needle but I have had a lot worse. Lad banter. And some good conversations about being a football supporter.

I have been going to games for fifty years. Enough said.

These kids though, following Premier League football, have never experienced the event live.

Me and my son have done pretty well by the ballot system so far but tickets appear to be drying up and I am now relying on my Fulham season ticket holder friend to get us tickets in their end in April.

As for my lads at the brazing hearth, their chances of seeing live Premier League football appear to be diminishing as the ticket prices rise.