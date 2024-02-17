Opinion

Have you seen this Newcastle United team? Newcastle 2 Bournemouth 2

After 106 minutes of action, the final whistle eventually blew on Newcastle 2 Bournemouth 2.

Surely the worst referee we have had all season at St James’ Park.

Not saying Newcastle United would have won with a different one but it wouldn’t have done any harm.

The first half saw time after time, yellow card offences by the visitors. However, instead of proper punishment, the ref have a word with the offender.

Clearly a pre-meditated plan, nasty sly down the back of the Achilles type ‘challenges’ against the likes of Bruno, Anthony Gordon and Barnes, quite obviously targeting our best attacking threats.

Yet the referee let them go time after time with only a free-kick in non-dangerous areas and it was only when just before half-time Christie (on Bruno) did his second or third one, that the Bournemouth player was booked, first yellow of the match. He should have been off for a second (if not third!) yellow.

As for the football, such an open match and Newcastle riding their luck at times.

A cruel slip by Dubvravka gifted the opener and when the visitors scored their second it was against the run of play.

However, Bournemouth deserved the point overall.

With Newcastle United, it was a struggle at times, but nothing wrong with the character and determination of this group of players who came back twice and refused to be beaten on an afternoon when not at their best.

A ridiculously long VAR check of close to five minutes before the clear pull of Schar’s shirt was punished by a penalty, Gordon doing so well to keep his cool with such a delay and tuck it in the corner.

Then seconds after coming on, Ritchie getting the second equaliser and a point from close range with yet another quality ball in from Bruno (I think), a key factor a defender slipping, which evened up the Dubravka one as the rain came down.

I can imagine a lot of the usual characters will be going off on one, we should be hammering ‘the likes of Bournemouth’ and other such nonsense. Well, West Ham started the day level on points with NUFC and they lost to ‘the likes of Forest’ today 2-0, whilst Spurs started the day 11 points ahead of Newcastle and lost at home to ‘the likes of Wolves’…

Newcastle United were missing their two quality strikers, whilst £50m / £60m rated Solanke (who Eddie Howe bought for Bournemouth) has scored more PL goals this season than everybody but Salah and Haaland.

Without a real focus of attack for your team it makes it tricky and speaking of players missing, just look at this Newcastle United team…

Dubravka

Trippier

Schar

Botman

Livramento

Bruno

Longstaff

White

Ritchie

Murphy

Gordon

I thought Harvey Barnes looked really decent today but clearly Eddie Howe always intended bringing him off midway second half as it was his first start in almost five months. Newcastle had done ok overall in the attacking half until the final pass and / or decision at the sharp end, with Gordon, Almiron and Barnes all interchanging at times and moving the opposition around. Not ideal but in the absence of Isak or Wilson, decent.

This though is really where absent players are really hurting Newcastle United at times. As well as the missing strikers, without Joelinton, Willock and Tonali it is very difficult for Newcastle to physically dominate the midfield. I actually thought Bruno, Longstaff and Miley did well in terms of a lot of general play and using the ball but as a collective they struggle to give the defence the protection those absent players would do.

As for the Newcastle United team named above, that was who United had on the pitch at the final whistle.

Having no choice but to bring Barnes off with still 33 minutes (including added time), Eddie Howe looked behind him and saw Jacob Murphy as his best / only choice. Murphy hadn’t trained all week and certainly didn’t look 100%, yet Eddie Howe had no viable option.

This then further summed up when with 10 minutes added time starting, he had no option but to take off Miley and Almiron who were shattered. Once again looking at his bench, Howe giving the nod to Joe White who had never played a second of NUFC first team football previously and Matt Ritchie who turns 35 in September.

I understand fans upset we didn’t win and didn’t play particularly well BUT I don’t understand anybody who at the same time doesn’t say, this was a very tough day for Eddie Howe in terms of the options that were open to him.

That doesn’t mean to say that he and his players get a total pass and are above criticism today, however, it does mean that you surely have to acknowledge that when you have players of the quality of Pope, Isak, Wilson, Targett, Anderson, Tonali, Willock and Joelinton all absent, it has to at the very least mean any criticism is seriously diluted.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Bournemouth 2 – Saturday 17 February 2024 3pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 58 pen, Ritchie 90+2

Bournemouth:

Solanke 51, Semenyo 69

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Bournemouth 37% (37%) Newcastle 63% (63%)

Total shots were Bournemouth 12 (5) Newcastle 17 (8)

Shots on target were Bournemouth 7 (3) Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were Bournemouth 2 (2) Newcastle 4 (1)

Referee: Michael Salisbury

Attendance: 52,224 (1,000 Bournemouth)

Newcastle team v Bournemouth:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (Livramento 71), Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley (White 90+1), Almiron (Ritchie 90+1), Barnes (Murphy 67), Gordon

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Lascelles, Krafth, Hall

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of March 2024:

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***If Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports