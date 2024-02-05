Opinion

Harvey Barnes answers ludicrous criticism in very best possible way

Harvey Barnes returned to action in the 63rd minute on Saturday at St James’ Park.

A freak foot injury picked up during the 8-0 win at Sheffield United keeping him out since September 2023.

Within 10 minutes of his introduction, 2-4 had become 4-4.

I don’t think he played any role in the third as Bruno ended up producing an astonishing outside of the right foot cross for Trippier to volley home, however, Harvey Barnes had plenty involvement in what proved to be the eighth and final goal of a crazy match.

Miley won the ball back in their half with an excellent challenge and then Harvey Barnes produced a quite majestic finish with his left (weaker) foot, coolly sweeping a fabulous low effort just inside the post from over 20 yards.

This must have been so so sweet for the former Leicester winger, who has had such cruel luck after arriving last summer.

I know this season has broken all records for nonsense spoken about Newcastle United by the media and indeed some of our own fans. However, what has been said by some about Harvey Barnes has been ludicrous in the extreme.

Newcastle fans criticising last summer’s transfer activity and especially the biggest signings of Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes.

Eddie Howe and the rest of the NUFC hierarchy should have surely known about Tonali’s gambling issue (who knew about Ivan Toney’s???) and Harvey Barnes getting that freak injury somehow turning into a big criticism of Howe and the summer transfer activity. Not just accepting bad luck.

The £38m for Harvey Barnes was incredible value, when you look at this summer’s crazy transfer window and what Barnes has already done in the Premier League.

These past four seasons, Harvey Barnes has started 102 Premier League matches and produced 57 direct goal involvements (34 goals and 23 assists), an average of better than one direct goal involvement in every two Premier League starts. How many other Premier League wingers / players can match that?

So far this season, two goals and one assist in 212 Premier League minutes for Harvey Barnes with Newcastle United….

Keep him on the pitch and he will produce.

Harvey Barnes reflecting on his goalscoring return from injury on Saturday against Luton:

“I was excited [to be playing again] as I have been out for a long time.

“It has been a tough period for me.

“I have got a bit of making up to do, making up for lost time.

“I just wanted to come on and make an impact and I did, but it wasn’t enough to win the game, but it is great being back out there.

“There will be a little bit of rust for a little while but that goal will give me the world of confidence going forward and hopefully I can build on that and the team can build on that.

“There are still a lot of positives to take.

“I think we [Newcastle United] are getting there.

“We are starting to get back to our best.

“There are definitely improvements and the week to week games will give us a chance to work on that on the training pitch.

“We are going to have more coming back fit and there is a really good chance for us to have a strong finish to the season.

“We want to be pushing as much as we can towards those top spots.

“We know we are capable of having a good run, so we will keep pushing.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Luton 4 – Saturday 3 February 2024 3pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Longstaff 7, 23, Trippier 67, Barnes 73

Luton:

Osho 21, Barkley 40, Morris pen 59, Adebayo 62

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Luton 46% (51%) Newcastle 54% (49%)

Total shots were Luton 11 (7) Newcastle 19 (6)

Shots on target were Luton 8 (4) Newcastle 6 (3)

Corners were Luton 2 (2) Newcastle 8 (4)

Referee: Thomas Bramall

Newcastle team v Luton:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (Livramento 64), Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Murphy, Almiron (Barnes 63), Gordon (Wilson 45)

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall, White

Newcastle United confirmed matches to early March 2024:

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)