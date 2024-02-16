News

Harry Redknapp opinion on current state of play at Newcastle United

Harry Redknapp has been speaking about Newcastle United.

With 24 Premier League matches played so far and the 25th of the season on Saturday at St James’ Park.

Harry Redknapp gives his verdict on Newcastle United, as they prepare to take on Bournemouth.

Harry Redknapp talking to BetVictor:

“Here we go, the Eddie Howe derby!

“That was a big win for Newcastle at Forest last week and they’re beginning to climb their way back up the table.

“Eddie will be concerned by the number of goals his side are conceding at the minute though.

“Bournemouth are really struggling at the minute and never really turned up against Fulham last week.

“I wasn’t worried about this side, but they need to start picking up points, it’s so easy to start falling down the table.

“I can’t see them keeping a clean sheet, but I’m going with the home win.

“Prediction: Newcastle 2 Bournemouth 1”

Harry Redknapp correct that Newcastle United have been conceding goals BUT Eddie Howe’s side are scoring even more.

In the last six games in all competitions, Newcastle have won four, drawn one and lost one, scoring 17 goals and conceding 10.

Bournemouth in their last five Premier League games have only scored four goals and conceded twelve.

Eddie Howe’s team will fancy scoring a few, with the visitors having conceded three or more to Fulham, Spurs and Liverpool in this recent run of five Premier League games.

Indeed, it would be a major surprise if Newcastle didn’t get amongst the goals tomorrow, as only Sheffield United have conceded more goals away from home in the league than Bournemouth’s total of 27.

Whilst Newcastle United have scored 29 at home, only three clubs scoring more in the Premier League on home soil this season.

Nothing can be taken for granted of course and NUFC have only kept one clean sheet these past 10 Premier League games and that was when Fulham were reduced to 10 men early on.

Plenty of room though for positivity, even though Newcastle United continue to get so much bad luck with injuries, Callum Wilson operated on this morning for his latest (pectoral tendon) injury.

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of March 2024:

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***If Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports