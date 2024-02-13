News

Harry Redknapp explains why he’s picked out this Newcastle United duo

Harry Redknapp has picked his best 11 performers from the weekend’s action.

The Premier League team of the weekend that has most impressed him.

Included in his top 11 are two stand out players for Newcastle United against Nottingham Forest on Saturday at the City Ground.

Harry Redknapp explaining to BetVictor why he chose this Newcastle United pair amongst his Premier League team of the week:

A defender who can score goals is always an advantage. Fabian Schär got two goals recently against Aston Villa and he scored another against Nottingham Forest at the weekend, and what a goal it was. His fantastic half-volley put Newcastle back in the lead and helped his side get their 3-2 victory.

Another player who picked up a double was the brilliant Bruno Guimarães. His two wonderful volleys secured a vital result for Newcastle against Nottingham Forest. It seems the gaffer gave him a bit more freedom to play higher up the pitch and it paid off. He showed great technique to get his first and his second was a truly sublime strike.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Nottingham Forest 2 Newcastle 3 – Saturday 10 February 2024 5.30pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Bruno 10, 66 Schar 43

Forest:

Elanga 26, Hudson-Odoi 45+6

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Forest 38% (31%) Newcastle 62% (69%)

Total shots were Forest 13 (4) Newcastle 7 (5)

Shots on target were Forest 3 (3) Newcastle 5 (4)

Corners were Forest 4 (1) Newcastle 4 (3)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Attendance : 29,2451 (3,000 Newcastle)

Newcastle team v Nottingham Forest:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley (Livramento 81), Almiron (Barnes 60), Gordon (Krafth 90+2), Wilson

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Hall, Murphy

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of March 2024:

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***If Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports