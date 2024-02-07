News

Harry Redknapp explains why he has picked out this Newcastle United pair

Harry Redknapp has picked his best 11 performers from the weekend’s action.

The Premier League team of the weekend that has most impressed him.

Included in his top 11 are two stand out players for Newcastle United against Luton on Saturday at St James’ Park.

Harry Redknapp explaining to Betvictor why he chose this Newcastle United pair amongst his Premier League team of the week:

Emi Martinez

‘What an incredible game that was at St James’ Park. Kieran Trippier has to get in my side, that was a vintage performance from him. I know he’s had his troubles this season, but he showed how good he is going forward. When a club like Bayern Munich are interested in you it shows how good a player you are. Make no mistake, this lad is top class.’

Murillo (Nottingham Forest)

Diogo Dalot (Man U)

Alex Moreno (Villa)

Phil Foden (Man City)

‘Sean Longstaff goes under the radar for me. This boy never stops running and I think Newcastle really miss him when he’s out the side. He makes loads of runs into the box as well and as you saw against Luton, he knows how to put the ball in the net.’

Alejandro Garnacho (Man U)

Matheus Cunha (Wolves)

Elijah Adebayo (Luton)

David Datro Fofana (Chelsea)

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Luton 4 – Saturday 3 February 2024 3pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Longstaff 7, 23, Trippier 67, Barnes 73

Luton:

Osho 21, Barkley 40, Morris pen 59, Adebayo 62

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Luton 46% (51%) Newcastle 54% (49%)

Total shots were Luton 11 (7) Newcastle 19 (6)

Shots on target were Luton 8 (4) Newcastle 6 (3)

Corners were Luton 2 (2) Newcastle 8 (4)

Referee: Thomas Bramall

Newcastle team v Luton:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (Livramento 64), Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Murphy, Almiron (Barnes 63), Gordon (Wilson 45)

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall, White

Newcastle United confirmed matches to early March 2024:

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)