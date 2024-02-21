News

Great news as 2 Newcastle United stars return to full training ahead of Arsenal – Report

Excellent news now regarding a couple of Newcastle United players.

Eddie Howe needing as many of his squad as possible available for these final three months of the season, especially key players.

It has now been reported that two of those NUFC stars missing for some time, are now on their way back to availability.

The usually reliable Craig Hope of The Mail reporting now that both Joe Willock and Alexander Isak returned to full group training on Tuesday. With no setbacks / reactions reported so far, as they now prepare for a return to playing again.

On 12 March 2023 Newcastle United won 2-1 at home to Wolves (Alexander Isak with the opening goal) and that kicked off a run of eight wins in nine Premier League games. Wolves at home is the next Premier League match at St James’ Park…

Dare to dream.

Ahead of that Wolves match in 10 days time are the away games at Arsenal on Saturday and Blackburn on Tuesday, so it remains to be seen exactly when, assuming all goes ok in training, that Eddie Howe reintroduces Alexander Isak and / or Joe Willock to the matchday squad / team.

Nine days ago, Eddie Howe said (see below) that if all went well with Joe Willock’s recovery plan, he hoped to have him back playing sometime before the end of February.

Whilst on Friday, the NUFC Head Coach then said (also see below) that both Willock and Isak were now very close to be returning to training and potentially the matchday squad.

I of course have no inside information but it would be great to think that maybe by Tuesday night at Blackburn both Isak and Willock could be back amongst the subs at least, then the following Saturday one or both of them ready to be in contention for a first team start.

Once Arsenal away is played out on Saturday, it means that Newcastle United then face the final 12 PL matches having played all the top four home and away. Currently on a run of five games unbeaten (all competitions), no reason why Eddie Howe’s side can’t attack the remainder of the season, especially if getting the likes of Alexander Isak and Joe Willock back available.

Eddie Howe with Joe Willock update as Newcastle United approach the final three months of this eventful injury hit season – 12 February 2024:

“Joe hasn’t trained with the group yet but he is working really hard with the sports science team.

“It is an Achilles tendon injury.

“His initial injury was a hamstring but he recovered from that fine.

“Then he picked up the Achilles injury.

“Anyone who has had these injuries knows how difficult they can be to manage.

“The medical team have been building him up gradually.

“It is a slow process to build him up to the point where the Achilles tendon can withstand the rigours of Premier League football.

“There is no certainty until he’s back, that he will be back.

“So fingers crossed.

“He is in the last stages of his rehab and he is working hard and doing well.

“Will he play in February?

“I hope so.”

Eddie Howe with injury / availability news on Joe Willock and Alexander Isak – 16 February 2024:

“Alex [Isak] is probably not ready for the weekend, but he is very close and looking really good. I am really pleased with his progress.

“Like Alex, Joe [Willock] is very close too, he is knocking on the door – looking good, feeling much better. He is another huge player for us that we are desperate to get back.”

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of March 2024:

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***If Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports