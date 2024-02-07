Opinion

Good idea in Europe next season? Newcastle United NEED some form of continental competition

Tuesday afternoon an article appeared on The Mag that begged the question “Should Newcastle United fans really want NUFC to qualify and play in Europe next season?” and I have to admit to being perplexed at the question.

The author John Martin has always contributed good articles and like every other contributor, I fully respect his opinion.

His sign off at the end was that he was happy to be labelled a mackem for his take that not qualifying for Europe next season would be beneficial, due to a belief that this would allow NUFC to have a real go at the Premier League and domestic cups, if not having the much increased demands of the much enlarged European competitions. This sign off, a sign of the times where an opinion not universally agreed with, can draw ire. I certainly won’t be calling you a mackem but I’ll definitely be disagreeing with you John.

Now, as is the modern way, an opinion can be derided and dismissed, regardless of how valid and well meant it is presented. The article had some sensible and sound logic. Last season we had one cup run, eventually losing out to Manchester United in the final. You wouldn’t trade that chance at silverware. The FA Cup dream ended early, there was obviously no European games which gave us a fair crack at the league to finish as high as we could, which we did.

Take Nick Pope and Martin Dubravka as a case in point. I have no problem with MDubz in between the sticks. Is he as good as Pope? No. Dubravka made three appearances for us last season, this season he has already made 15. Avoiding injury himself, that will top 31 by the end of the season as a minimum (unless Nick Pope gets fit and available and comes back in). Last season, Pope was almost ever present and no reserve ‘keeper was heavily required to play.

Jamaal Lascelles has made 22 appearances this season. Last season? Just eleven. Sven Botman made 44 appearances last season, he’s on 16 so far so won’t make anywhere near that many this season. Joe Willock last season made 43 appearances, this season just six.

Callum Wilson made 36 appearances last season, he will be lucky to match that with 21 appearances so far this season.

These are massive discrepancies in numbers. Add in the fact that Harvey Barnes has barely been sighted, Joelinton will have missed nigh on half the season. Alexander Isak has his fitness issues and then there’s the season long ban for our summer blockbuster signing in Tonali.

I think people have read too much into why we’ve dropped off this season and blamed it on the amount of games, rather than the incredible lack of luck with injuries. It really is as simple as that for a so-called excuse.

If we aspire to be at the top table more often, we need to iron this out. If you win the league you can’t just say that we’ll not play in Europe the following season, to give us the best chance of winning it again.

This has been a freak season with regards to injuries / missing players. Forget the full season, just take the season up until right here and now and consider any of the following-

Tonali for 5 more games – we have more points

Wilson for an extra 5 games – we have more points

Willock for just 5 more games – we have more points

Isak for an extra couple of games – we have more points

Botman for 5 more games – we have more points

Joelinton (not even a joke) for last weekend against Luton alone – we have more points

Barnes for 5 more games – we have more points

Pope for another 5 games – we have more points

Combine any two or three of those (let alone the good fortune of all of the above) and I honestly think we’d be on the verge of another League Cup Final and into the latter stages of the Champions League. Premier League placing? I’ll just say that we’d be higher up the league and leave it at that.

Injuries and bans are part and parcel of the game but Eddie Howe has been dealt a rotten hand this season and no other manager could magically call on such a raft of absentees at their respective clubs and STILL have the club where they probably should be.

The crux of the matter on the question of whether a good thing that we should qualify for Europe next season is simple, we NEED some form of continental competition.

Next season can’t be as bad as this on the injury front. Maybe some of the injury prone players will be shipped out and replaced with players that will appear more. I seem to remember a player under the name of Jonathan Woodgate who was a Rolls Royce of a defender. Shame he spent most of his time in the garage and not performing like one more often.

As for John “The mackem” Martin? The comment – “I honestly think that this season it is worth taking one step back (and not qualifying for Europe) and then potentially taking many massive steps forward next season.”

Oh you mackem you. That is the only point where I disagree. We can qualify for Europe for NEXT season AND have a right good go at whichever competition it is.

We have Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes back in the squad. Joe Willock hopefully won’t be too far away. Isak is only out for a game or so. It’s not like we’re well adrift of the European places. We have no European games, just the FA Cup to have a crack at and some teams above and around us have both.

That’s our reality for next season. We need to get a lot more man hours out of our squad than this season, bolster the squad with players that will actually play, then we will instantly see better results and a better placing in the league, regardless of the amount of fixtures. Of that I’m certain.

As certain as I am that John’s opinion DOESN’T make him a mackem.