Going to be a whole new level for Newcastle United fans – New Premier League TV deals

I often mention to other Newcastle United fans the new Premier League TV deals that were announced (see below) a few months.

The response I get is pretty consistent.

It reminds me a lot of people who take little interest in politics, only for then when whoever was voted in, starts to deliver all kinds of nonsense that they said they were going to introduce, with those very same people then getting outraged about it. Demanding to know who allowed this to happen…

A lot of Newcastle United fans have been getting upset recently about so many matches getting moved to so many awkward dates and times. Quite rightly they are getting upset.

Including today, NUFC supporters finally finding out about the rest of March’s Premier League fixtures and seeing Chelsea away now on a Monday at 8pm, West Ham home at 12.30pm on a Saturday.

Trust me, you have seen nothing yet…

I think one of the big problems is that for so many people, when announcements are made about what has been decided about what is happening in the future, it appears to be far too easy for their eyes to glaze over and think, we’ll just worry about that when it comes around. By which time, it is all too late.

These October 2023 announcements on the new Premier League TV deals to start from 2025/26 PL season onwards, it is now (should have been then, when announced) when fans of all clubs should be uniting to say NO, enough is enough.

Instead, we are going to get to the 2025/26 season and everybody will be kicking off then, saying it is ridiculous and unacceptable what is happening.

There are 380 Premier League matches each season:

As recently as 2018/19, ‘only’ 168 of the 380 were shown live by broadcasters in the UK.

Currently, that figure is now 200 of the 380 are shown live by broadcasters in the UK.

Starting with the 2025/26 season, that will then become 270 of the 380 shown live by broadcasters in the UK.

In percentage terms of number of live games shown of the 380…:

44 per cent – 2018/19 season

52 per cent – 2023/24 season

71 per cent – 2025/26 season

So no doubt some of you will be thinking, this is shocking, so from 2025/26 season, 71 per cent of Newcastle United matches will be shown by UK broadcasters and get moved.

I think quite safe to say, easily more than 71 per cent of Newcastle United Premier League matches will be shown THIS season.

It has never been a fair split and Newcastle United have always had more matches chosen by broadcasters than most other Premier League clubs and in recent times that has become more and more.

From 2025/26, I think we will be looking at pretty much no Newcastle United matches at all, to be played at 3pm on a Saturday.

Whilst we are talking 71 per cent of the 380 PL matches to be shown by UK broadcasters from the 2025/26 season onwards, I think for Newcastle United and certain other clubs, we will be surely be looking at 90 per cent or more of our 38 PL matches to be selected / moved. I reckon maybe three or four out of the 38, at the most, will not be televised.

The more observant of you may have seen that there is even debate going on, that with such a minimal number of Premier League matches set to kick off at 3pm on a Saturday from the 2025/26 season onwards, that (3pm on Saturdays) could become the new regular dedicated time for Women’s Super League matches to kick-off, unless moved for TV…

BBC Sport report – 18 October 2023:

‘The Premier League will increase the number of live televised fixtures in the UK from 200 to around 270 in its next rights cycle.

Five live packages of between 42 and 65 games are going up for tender in a four-year deal from the 2025-26 season.

The Saturday afternoon 3pm blackout will remain in place but every 2pm Sunday kick-off will be televised.

This is the first time the Premier League has been through a tender process for its rights since 2018.

The current £5bn domestic TV rights deal, which expires at the end of the 2024-25 season, was allowed to be extended because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It the first time the Premier League has put its UK rights up for sale in six years and it expects to secure a significant increase in value for the new deal.

Currently Sky has four packages consisting of 128 matches per season, TNT two packages with 52 matches and Amazon has one package of 20 matches.

In the new deal, five midweek rounds will be available instead of the current four, while the Saturday 12:30pm and 5:30pm and the Sunday 2pm and 4.30pm stay in place, along with the 8pm Monday or Friday slot.

The tender process will be completed by the end of the year.’