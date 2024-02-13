Opinion

Garth Crooks excellent on NUFC – Those who wear their heart on their sleeve and show them that they care

Garth Crooks has picked his best 11 performers from the past week’s action.

The Premier League team of the week that have most impressed him.

Included in his top 11 is one Newcastle United star from the match at the City Ground.

Garth Crooks explains why he picked Bruno Guimaraes in his Premier League team of the week and then the full eleven are listed below:

“He scored two of the best goals I’ve seen all season in the 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest.

“The skill and technique required to produce such a high-quality finish on the volley against Forest was sensational, while his second goal was worthy of winning any match.

“Guimaraes has been an inspiration ever since he arrived at St James’ Park.

“The Geordie fans have always loved their midfield ball players, especially those who wear their heart on their sleeve and show them that they care, and Guimaraes is one of those.

“Newcastle had a little bit too much for Forest on the day, but the hosts were unlucky not to be awarded a penalty when Taiwo Awoniyi appeared to be brought down by Martin Dubravka.

“Referee Anthony Taylor was having none of it.”

Personally, I think the greatest thing about Bruno Guimaraes, is that he has a character and personality that is as outstanding as his talent.

When you see the way so many players go on at other clubs, so many average players, who think they are something special and want to be constantly told they are. How refreshing is it that Bruno just simply has no edge to him.

His family are the same, including his dad who has become a bit of a cult hero amongst the fanbase, mingling with the Newcastle fans and loving every minute of it.

It is something really special how Bruno Guimaraes and his family have fallen in love with Tyneside and especially the people, the love goes in both directions. Bruno and his partner already with two Geordie sons, that’s the future taken care of as well!

Garth Crooks Premier League team of the week:

Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool)

William Saliba (Arsenal)

Harry Maguire (Man U)

Gabriel (Arsenal)

Conor Gallagher (Chelsea)

Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United)

Kevin de Bruyne (Man City):

Erling Haaland (Man City)

Ivan Toney (Brentford)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Stats via BBC Sport:

Nottingham Forest 2 Newcastle 3 – Saturday 10 February 2024 5.30pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Bruno 10, 66 Schar 43

Forest:

Elanga 26, Hudson-Odoi 45+6

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Forest 38% (31%) Newcastle 62% (69%)

Total shots were Forest 13 (4) Newcastle 7 (5)

Shots on target were Forest 3 (3) Newcastle 5 (4)

Corners were Forest 4 (1) Newcastle 4 (3)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Attendance : 29,2451 (3,000 Newcastle)

Newcastle team v Nottingham Forest:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley (Livramento 81), Almiron (Barnes 60), Gordon (Krafth 90+2), Wilson

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Hall, Murphy

