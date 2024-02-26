News

Full FA Cup fifth round schedule this week – Including Blackburn v Newcastle and QF draw details…

A massive FA Cup Fifth Round of matches (see below) this midweek.

That schedule of eight matches including obviously Blackburn v Newcastle at 7.45pm on Tuesday night, live on BBC1.

A sold out official following of 7,200 Newcastle United fans, plus those who have managed to get tickets in the home sections.

No replays this season in the FA Cup Fifth Round and so if a draw at the end of normal time, 30 minutes of extra-time and potentially penalties.

One game tonight and three on Tuesday, then before the four FA Cup fifth round matches kick off on Wednesday night, the quarter-final draw will be shown live on ITV at 7.30pm ahead of their coverage of Liverpool v Southampton.

The breakdown of the 16 clubs in the FA Cup fifth round is:

Top tier (Premier League): Ten clubs

Second tier (Championship): Five clubs

Sixth tier (National League South): One club

There are three all Premier League ties, four of them see Premier League up against Championship (including Newcastle at Blackburn), whilst Championship Coventry are at home to National League South Maidstone, ensuring at least one non-Premier League club in the quarter-finals.

Monday 26 February

Coventry v Maidstone at 7.45pm on ITV4 and ITVX

Tuesday 27 February

Bournemouth v Leicester at 7.30pm on BBC iPlayer

Blackburn v Newcastle United at 7.45pm on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport

Luton v Man City at 8pm on ITV1, UTV, STV and ITVX

Wednesday 28 February

Wolves v Brighton at 7.45pm on BBC iPlayer

Nottingham Forest v Man U at 7.45pm on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport

Liverpool v Southampton at 8pm on ITV1, UTV, STV and ITVX

Chelsea v Leeds United at 7.45pm (Time TBC) on ITV4 (channel TBC)

All 2023-24 FA Cup Round Dates

Extra Preliminary Round – Saturday 5 August 2023

Preliminary Round – Saturday 19 August 2023

First Round Qualifying – Saturday 2 September 2023

Second Round Qualifying – Saturday 16 September 2023

Third Round Qualifying – Saturday 30 September 2023

Fourth Round Qualifying – Saturday 14 October 2023

First Round Proper – Saturday 4 November 2023

Second Round Proper – Saturday 2 December 2023

Third Round Proper – Saturday 6 January 2024

Fourth Round Proper – Saturday 27 January 2024

Fifth Round Proper – Wednesday 28 February 2024

Quarter-final – Saturday 16 March 2024

Semi-final – Saturday 20 April 2024

The Final – Saturday 25 May 2024

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of March 2024:

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***If Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round / quarter-finals this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports