Full FA Cup fifth round now known

We now know all the details of the FA Cup fifth round.

The midweek fourth round replays now complete.

Chelsea going to Villa Park and easily winning 3-1 on Wednesday night, whilst Nottingham Forest very lucky to go through on penalties having been second best to Bristol City over the two hours and more of the 90 minutes and extra time (1-1 the final score, Forest winning 5-3 on pens).

The breakdown of the 16 clubs in the FA Cup fifth round is:

Top tier (Premier League): Ten clubs

Second tier (Championship): Five clubs

Sixth tier (National League South): One club

There are three all Premier League ties, four of them see Premier League up against Championship (including Newcastle at Blackburn), whilst Championship Coventry are at home to National League South Maidstone, ensuring at least one n on-Premier League club in the quarter-finals.

Monday 26 February

Coventry v Maidstone at 7.45pm on ITV4 and ITVX

Tuesday 27 February

Bournemouth v Leicester at 7.30pm on BBC iPlayer

Blackburn v Newcastle United at 7.45pm on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport

Luton v Man City at 8pm on ITV1, UTV, STV and ITVX

Wednesday 28 February

Wolves v Brighton at 7.45pm on BBC iPlayer

Nottingham Forest v Man U at 7.45pm on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport

Liverpool v Southampton at 8pm on ITV1, UTV, STV and ITVX

Chelsea v Leeds United at 7.45pm (Time TBC) on ITV4 (channel TBC)

All 2023-24 FA Cup Round Dates

Extra Preliminary Round – Saturday 5 August 2023

Preliminary Round – Saturday 19 August 2023

First Round Qualifying – Saturday 2 September 2023

Second Round Qualifying – Saturday 16 September 2023

Third Round Qualifying – Saturday 30 September 2023

Fourth Round Qualifying – Saturday 14 October 2023

First Round Proper – Saturday 4 November 2023

Second Round Proper – Saturday 2 December 2023

Third Round Proper – Saturday 6 January 2024

Fourth Round Proper – Saturday 27 January 2024

Fifth Round Proper – Wednesday 28 February 2024

Quarter-final – Saturday 16 March 2024

Semi-final – Saturday 20 April 2024

The Final – Saturday 25 May 2024

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of March 2024:

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***If Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports