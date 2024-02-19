News

Former top referee rules on this controversial Newcastle United v Bournemouth incident

Dermot Gallagher reviews controversial decisions in the Premier League after each round of games, on behalf of Sky Sports.

The former top referee has now given his call on this incident in the Newcastle United v Bournemouth match.

Dermot Gallagher looking at what happened during an eventful 90+ minutes at St James’ Park.

Dermot Gallagher talking to Sky Sports about Newcastle United 2 Bournemouth 2 controversy:

Incident:

Newcastle are awarded a penalty for a shirt pull by Adam Smith on Fabian Schar.

Dermot Gallagher:

“Is it a shirt pull and should it result in a penalty? Yes.

“Is he in an offside position?

“Does he (Schar) impact?

“The feedback I got is he (Schar) does not impact, the offence has occurred long before the ball has come.

“He (Schar) is in an offside position, but he has not committed an offside offence yet, because the ball has not got to him and therefore the penalty was given.

“The on-field decision was offside, the VAR looked and decided it should be a penalty.

“We cannot argue there is a shirt pull, he then decided it was not an offside offence because the ball was so far from the player it had no impact on that player being in an offside position.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Bournemouth 2 – Saturday 17 February 2024 3pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 58 pen, Ritchie 90+2

Bournemouth:

Solanke 51, Semenyo 69

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Bournemouth 37% (37%) Newcastle 63% (63%)

Total shots were Bournemouth 12 (5) Newcastle 17 (8)

Shots on target were Bournemouth 7 (3) Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were Bournemouth 2 (2) Newcastle 4 (1)

Referee: Michael Salisbury

Attendance: 52,224 (1,000 Bournemouth)

Newcastle team v Bournemouth:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (Livramento 71), Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley (White 90+1), Almiron (Ritchie 90+1), Barnes (Murphy 67), Gordon

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Lascelles, Krafth, Hall

