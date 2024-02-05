News

Former top referee rules on these controversial Newcastle United v Luton Town incidents

Dermot Gallagher reviews controversial decisions in the Premier League after each round of games, on behalf of Sky Sports.

The former top referee has now given his call on these incidents in the Newcastle United v Luton Town match.

Dermot Gallagher looking at what happened during an eventful 90+ minutes at St James’ Park.

Dermot Gallagher talking to Sky Sports about Newcastle United 4 Luton Town 4 controversies:

Incident:

‘Newcastle’s Dan Burn pulled back Luton’s Chiedozie Ogbene. It was originally given as a foul outside the area but VAR decided the incident happened inside the box and advised to award a penalty.’

Dermot Gallagher:

“He pulls him back there and there and it’s also a clip on the ankle.

“I think it’s good use of VAR and also it highlighted something as well: because the referee gives the foul, he wasn’t sent to the screen.

“The only decision is, was it inside the area or outside the area?”

Incident:

‘Carlton Morris took the penalty but the referee wasn’t ready. He made Morris re-take the penalty – and he scored.’

Dermot Gallagher:

“The referee is speaking to a Luton player.

“He says don’t take the kick.

“He takes the kick but he hasn’t blown the whistle.

“So he has to re-take it.”

Incident:

‘Luton complained of a foul on Ross Barkley in the build-up to Newcastle’s equaliser [to make it 4-4].’

Dermot Gallagher:

“The referee has the best view, he says no and the game goes on.

“I don’t think it’s a foul.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Luton 4 – Saturday 3 February 2024 3pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Longstaff 7, 23, Trippier 67, Barnes 73

Luton:

Osho 21, Barkley 40, Morris pen 59, Adebayo 62

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Luton 46% (51%) Newcastle 54% (49%)

Total shots were Luton 11 (7) Newcastle 19 (6)

Shots on target were Luton 8 (4) Newcastle 6 (3)

Corners were Luton 2 (2) Newcastle 8 (4)

Referee: Thomas Bramall

Newcastle team v Luton:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (Livramento 64), Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Murphy, Almiron (Barnes 63), Gordon (Wilson 45)

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall, White

Newcastle United confirmed matches to early March 2024:

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)