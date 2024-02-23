Opinion

Fabian Schar – Yet more evidence proving just how good he is

Just last month, the club got Fabian Schar to extend his contract to 30 June 2025.

A smart move. What a player. Both in defence and in attack.

Just how good is he?

Maybe the best way of summing up just how clueless Steve Bruce was, he didn’t rate Fabian Schar.

Brucey preferred the likes of Lascelles, Clark, Fernandez and even played midfielder Isaac Hayden ahead of the high class Swiss central defender. Unbelievable, unless you have had Steve Bruce managing at your club that is.

Rafa Benitez made some stunning value for money signings and Fabian Schar perhaps the best of all. Tipped off by contacts in his native Spain, Rafa discovered there was a £3.5m relegation clause in the defender’s Deportivo la Coruna contract and the then NUFC boss took full advantage.

Now almost seven years later, Fabian Schar is potentially getting ever more impressive.

That strike against PSG (see above) is potentially my favourite NUFC goal this season.

Whilst three goals in the last four Premier League matches have been invaluable.

Now a new report from The Other 14 has highlighted yet another high level of ability that Fabian Schar possesses:

As you can see, three Premier League players way ahead of the rest when it comes to the reliability of their long passing.

Consistently the best PL central defender in recent times, Virgil Van Dijk.

Arguably the best midfielder in the PL, Rodri.

Fabian Schar.

The thing is as well with the passing ability of Fabian Schar, it isn’t just accuracy, it is also the fact that so often he hits long accurate passes that are very flat, setting attacking players away. Rather than long passes that are in the air for so long, that defenders have so much time to get there and ensure that whoever is receiving the ball, then has to go back and no real advantage gained.