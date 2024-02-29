News

FA Cup winning chances – Bookies react as all eight quarter-final clubs now known

The FA Cup fifth round is now completed.

All eight quarter-finalists now known.

Matches over the course of Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday leaving six Premier League clubs and two from the Championship in the last eight.

All FA Cup fifth round results:

Coventry 5 Maidstone 0

Bournemouth 0 Leicester 1

Blackburn 1 Newcastle United 1 AET (NUFC win 4-3 on penalties!)

Luton 2 Man City 6

Wolves 1 Brighton 0

Nottingham Forest 0 Man U 1

Liverpool 3 Southampton 0

Chelsea 3 Leeds 2

Wednesday night’s FA Cup quarter-final draw producing…

Wolves v Coventry

Man U v Liverpool

Chelsea v Leicester

Man City v Newcastle United

Following the win for Newcastle United the ‘reward’ for NUFC was Man City away…this is how the bookies now generally see the chances of the eight clubs left in the competition in terms of winning the whole thing:

7/5 Man City

7/2 Liverpool

7/1 Chelsea

8/1 Man U

10/1 Newcastle United

12/1 Wolves

25/1 Leicester

50/1 Coventry

All remaining 2023-24 FA Cup Round Dates

Quarter-final – Saturday 16 March 2024

Semi-final – Saturday 20 April 2024

The Final – Saturday 25 May 2024

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Weekend of Saturday 16 March 2024 – Man City v Newcastle

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports