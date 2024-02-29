FA Cup winning chances – Bookies react as all eight quarter-final clubs now known
The FA Cup fifth round is now completed.
All eight quarter-finalists now known.
Matches over the course of Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday leaving six Premier League clubs and two from the Championship in the last eight.
All FA Cup fifth round results:
Coventry 5 Maidstone 0
Bournemouth 0 Leicester 1
Blackburn 1 Newcastle United 1 AET (NUFC win 4-3 on penalties!)
Luton 2 Man City 6
Wolves 1 Brighton 0
Nottingham Forest 0 Man U 1
Liverpool 3 Southampton 0
Chelsea 3 Leeds 2
Wednesday night’s FA Cup quarter-final draw producing…
Wolves v Coventry
Man U v Liverpool
Chelsea v Leicester
Man City v Newcastle United
Following the win for Newcastle United the ‘reward’ for NUFC was Man City away…this is how the bookies now generally see the chances of the eight clubs left in the competition in terms of winning the whole thing:
7/5 Man City
7/2 Liverpool
7/1 Chelsea
8/1 Man U
10/1 Newcastle United
12/1 Wolves
25/1 Leicester
50/1 Coventry
All remaining 2023-24 FA Cup Round Dates
Quarter-final – Saturday 16 March 2024
Semi-final – Saturday 20 April 2024
The Final – Saturday 25 May 2024
Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:
Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)
Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports
Weekend of Saturday 16 March 2024 – Man City v Newcastle
Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports
Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports
Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)
Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports
