FA Cup quarter-final draw has been made – Newcastle United get Manchester City!

The FA Cup quarter-final draw has been made

Broadcast live on ITV4 at 7pm, the draw also streamed on ITVX.

The FA Cup quarter-final draw made before before they broadcast Chelsea v Leeds.

All I wanted to see was Newcastle United the first ball out of the hat and a home draw.

Instead we were last ball out and Manchester City away!!!

The full FA Cup quarter-final draw

Wolves or Brighton v Coventry

Nottingham Forest or Man U v Liverpool or Southampton

Chelsea or Leeds v Leicester

Man City v Newcastle United

The FA Cup quarter-final ties will take place across the weekend of Saturday 16 March.

So, which was the last club to knock Manchester City out of both domestic cup competitions in the same season…???

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Weekend of Saturday 16 March 2024 – Newcastle

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports