FA Cup quarter-final draw coming up – Ball numbers and how/when to watch

The FA Cup quarter-final draw is coming up.

Tonight it will be broadcast live on ITV4 at 7pm or just after, the draw can also be streamed on ITVX.

The FA Cup quarter-final draw to made before before they broadcast Chelsea v Leeds.

That is one of four remaining fifth round ties tonight, with Man City, Coventry, Leicester and Newcastle United already through.

If you could guarantee the first ball out of the hat will be number one, then I would take that.

FA Cup quarter-final draw numbers:

1 Newcastle United

2 Chelsea or Leeds

3 Leicester

4 Liverpool or Southampton

5 Nottingham Forest or Man U

6 Wolves or Brighton

7 Coventry

8 Man City

The FA Cup quarter-final ties will take place across the weekend of Saturday 16 March.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Blackburn 1 Newcastle 1 AET (3-4 on pens)

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 71

Blackburn:

Szmodics 79

Possession was Blackburn 38% Newcastle 62%

Total shots were Blackburn 16 Newcastle 19

Shots on target were Blackburn 9 Newcastle 8

Corners were Blackburn 2 Newcastle 14

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Attendance: 22,730 (7,200+ Newcastle)

Newcastle team v Blackburn:

Dubravka, Trippier (Livramento 90), Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock (Miley 62 (Anderson 116)), Murphy (Almiron 62), Gordon, Isak (Barnes 62)

Unused subs:

Karius, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***Needs new date. As Newcastle won against Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round / quarter-finals this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports