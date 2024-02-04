News

Expected Goals stats tell the very real story after Newcastle 4 Luton 4

Expected Goals is widely agreed to be the best way of measuring how well Premier League clubs play in any particular game.

To get a better look at how sides are doing, the Expected Goals (xG) metric allows you to get a better picture of just how teams are performing.

Expected goals (xG) is a statistic used to work out how many goals should be scored in a match.

With every single shot awarded an xG value based on the difficulty of the attempt, with factors including distance from goal, type of shot and number of defenders present affecting the value.

The higher the xG of a particular shot, the more likely a goal should be scored from that shot.

The xG value of every shot in a game is then used to calculate the expected goals in a particular match.

So rather than just the usual basic statistics of how many shots each team has, Expected Goals factors in where shots were taken from and how good a chance was and whether defenders in the way etc.

These are the Premier League matches from Saturday, with the Premier League Expected Goals stats (and actual final scoreline in brackets) by Understat:

Everton 3.26 v Spurs 0.92 (2-2)

Brighton 1.93 v Palace 0.24 (4-1)

Burnley 1.00 v Fulham 1.29 (2-2)

Newcastle United 2.37 v Luton 2.67 (4-4)

Sheff Utd 1.53 v Villa 2.99 (0-5)

As you can see, an interesting set of results on Saturday, including when the focus is put on the expected goals stats.

Brighton (1.93) clearly battering Palace (0.24) and no surprise they won so comfortably (4-1).

The same to a slightly lesser extent with Villa (2.99) and their 5-0 away win at Sheffield Utd (1.53), it appears the visitors clearly deserved to win but maybe the five goal winning margin a bit harsh on the Blades.

Not much separating Burnley (1.00) and Fulham (1.29) and that reflected in the final 2-2 scoreline.

Whilst Newcastle (2.37) v Luton (2.67) very similar, even though NUFC going 4-2 down, the expected goals stats showing a point each from the 4-4 draw fair enough, based on number and quality of chances.

The exception that proves the rule is Everton (3.26) v Spurs (0.92), the visitors clearly very lucky to get a draw, not the scouse mackems who needed an added time equaliser for it to end 2-2. Jermaine Jenas actually said it was the worst that Tottenham had played all season.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Luton 4 – Saturday 3 February 2024 3pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Longstaff 7, 23, Trippier 67, Barnes 73

Luton:

Osho 21, Barkley 40, Morris pen 59, Adebayo 62

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Luton 46% (51%) Newcastle 54% (49%)

Total shots were Luton 11 (7) Newcastle 19 (6)

Shots on target were Luton 8 (4) Newcastle 6 (3)

Corners were Luton 2 (2) Newcastle 8 (4)

Referee: Thomas Bramall

Newcastle team v Luton:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (Livramento 64), Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Murphy, Almiron (Barnes 63), Gordon (Wilson 45)

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall, White

(Newcastle 4 Luton 4 – Match ratings and comments on all the Newcastle United players – Read HERE)

(Eddie Howe with blinding honesty after Newcastle 4 Luton 4 – If only more managers the same – Read HERE)

(Just a normal day – Barnes and Wilson back from injury and Anthony Gordon leaves on crutches – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 4 Luton 4 at St James’ Park – What can you say? Well how about… Read HERE)

(Newcastle 4 Luton 4 – Instant Newcastle United fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

Newcastle United confirmed matches to early March 2024:

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)