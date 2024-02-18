Opinion

Expected Goals stats tell the very real story after Newcastle 2 Bournemouth 2

Expected Goals is widely agreed to be the best way of measuring how well Premier League clubs play in any particular game.

To get a better look at how sides are doing, the Expected Goals (xG) metric allows you to get a better picture of just how teams are performing.

Expected goals (xG) is a statistic used to work out how many goals should be scored in a match.

With every single shot awarded an xG value based on the difficulty of the attempt, with factors including distance from goal, type of shot and number of defenders present affecting the value.

The higher the xG of a particular shot, the more likely a goal should be scored from that shot.

The xG value of every shot in a game is then used to calculate the expected goals in a particular match.

So rather than just the usual basic statistics of how many shots each team has, Expected Goals factors in where shots were taken from and how good a chance was and whether defenders in the way etc.

These are the Premier League matches from Saturday, with the Premier League Expected Goals stats (and actual final scoreline in brackets) by Understat:

Brentford 1.70 v Liverpool 3.09 (1-4)

Burnley (0.34) v Arsenal 2.21 (0-5)

Fulham 1.42 v Villa 1.57 (1-2)

Newcastle United 2.38 v Bournemouth 2.08 (2-2)

Forest 2.67 v West Ham 0.52 (2-0)

Spurs 1.60 v Wolves 1.78 (1-2)

Man City 2.78 v Chelsea 1.83 (1-1)

As you can see, an interesting set of results on Saturday, including when the focus is put on the expected goals stats.

In five of the seven matches, the team with the higher expected goals stat won the match.

One of the exceptions was Man City (2.78) where they missed some great chances, Haaland arguably having his worst ever day at the Etihad in terms of the opportunities he personally wasted, Chelsea (1.83) showing a decent threat of their own but fortunate to get a point overall.

The other exception was at St James’ Park.

Newcastle (2.38) and Bournemouth (2.08) playing out that 2-2 draw.

I’m not saying Newcastle played well but plenty of people going way over the top (as usual) these days when the team don’t. Bournemouth did well going forward and carried plenty of threat.

However, as the expected goals stat indicates, Newcastle United had plenty of threat of their own, creating more / better chances than the visitors. That threat would have been even greater if not for a shocking referee, who refused to book Bournemouth players for a series of really bad challenges in the first half, one or two of them may even have brought a red card if committed against certain other clubs…

When you look at the 14 teams that played on Saturday, only three of them had a higher expected goals stat than Newcastle, they were Liverpool, Man City and Forest.

Arsenal won 5-0 and had a lower expected goals stat than Newcastle United!

We are really missing the likes of Tonali, Joelinton and Willock in matches like this, where physically we struggle at times against the opposition and the pace and stamina of that trio in their ability to get up and down the pitch.

However, despite having neither of our two strikers available and all the other missing players still, Newcastle carried plenty of threat but were guilty of making wrong choices at times when getting into great positions, Almiron in particular taking shots on when he could have played the likes of Gordon and Trippier into great situations to score / create.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Bournemouth 2 – Saturday 17 February 2024 3pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 58 pen, Ritchie 90+2

Bournemouth:

Solanke 51, Semenyo 69

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Bournemouth 37% (37%) Newcastle 63% (63%)

Total shots were Bournemouth 12 (5) Newcastle 17 (8)

Shots on target were Bournemouth 7 (3) Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were Bournemouth 2 (2) Newcastle 4 (1)

Referee: Michael Salisbury

Attendance: 52,224 (1,000 Bournemouth)

Newcastle team v Bournemouth:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (Livramento 71), Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley (White 90+1), Almiron (Ritchie 90+1), Barnes (Murphy 67), Gordon

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Lascelles, Krafth, Hall

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of March 2024:

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***If Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports