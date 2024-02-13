News

Exact nature of latest Callum Wilson injury made public

Callum Wilson made a return to the starting eleven on Saturday.

The Newcastle United striker ironically back in the side against the club against who he played against before an absence of over five weeks through injury. The number nine returning off the bench against Luton and getting off the bench after having been ruled out since the 3-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day.

Callum Wilson did a good job leading the line on Saturday, battling for everything, though chances didn’t fall his way, with Schar and Bruno doing the business instead on that front.

However, right at the end of the match at the City Ground, Callum Wilson tussling with a defender for the ball and it looked like he should have had a foul given and a free-kick for Newcastle, Anthony Taylor thought otherwise. United saw out the win but concern at the end when we saw Callum Wilson holding his arm right arm and clearly in pain as he walked off the pitch

Immediately after the game, Eddie Howe was asked about his striker:

“I don’t think it is his shoulder, his shoulder is fine, which is great news. I think it is potentially a problem with one of his muscles in his arm, so we wait and see.”

Now on Tuesday, we have had an update via the media.

Craig Hope of The Mail says that his information is – 13 February 2024:

‘Callum Wilson has suffered a pectoral injury and Newcastle are sweating on his fitness ahead of Saturday’s game at home to Bournemouth.

Mail Sport now understands Wilson has an issue with his pec, the chest muscle that connects to the bones of the upper arm and shoulder.

Newcastle are hopeful they will be able to manage the pain and allow the 31-year-old to play against his former club this weekend. However, only at the end of the week will a decision be made.’

It is a real mix currently, when it comes to the injury / returning to action situation.

Anthony Gordon a massive relief when not only making the squad but starting on Saturday, after his ankle issue that forced him off against Luton.

Against Luton we also saw both Harvey Barnes and Callum Wilson return after long absences, especially for the winger. He looks to have come through well in his two sub appearances and could be in line to start on Saturday against Bournemouth. Whilst this new worry over Wilson but hopefully proving not serious, even if he ends up missing Bournemouth.

Alexander Isak seemingly could be back any time but no guarantees, guessing much will depend on how he feels ahead of a match with his groin issue that has plagued him.

Eddie Howe has said that he hopes Joe Willock could be back playing before the end of the month as he is set to return to full group training, although he also warned that nobody would know how Willock is in terms of match ready, until his Achilles tendon is properly put to the test. Elliot Anderson is another who could be back in the very near future, with positive noises from the Head Coach on him as well.

Whilst good to see Jamaal Lascelles returning to the bench on Saturday, although then Eddie Howe revealed that Jacob Murphy had felt a ‘tight calf’ on Saturday in the warm up, which meant he couldn’t have brought him on as a sub.

All eyes on 2pm this Saturday, when we once again get to see exactly who is and isn’t available for the latest Newcastle United match.