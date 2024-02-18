Opinion

Everybody knows what I am going to say…

Over the last few months the standard of football at times from Newcastle United has been very poor.

There is no doubt that we have been plagued and ultimately ruined by injuries.

However, there are three main points that I have said for months are the current downfall for us, which I would like to cover.

Before I say anything, I love Eddie Howe, I love everything he has done and this is certainly not calling for his head. This is an observational criticism over the last 10 games.

Firstly, Eddie’s loyalty is his downfall. And everybody knows what I am going to say.

I like Dan Burn, I love everything he’s done and achieved and I don’t dislike him. And, I don’t blame him for anything. He’s not going to get faster or play a different style. Therefore, against teams who are quick, Eddie has to protect him. When it’s not working, he has to change him.

Teams are now becoming accustomed to our style and our main weakness – our left back. Sadly, we are exposed every week now. And I genuinely feel sorry for Burn. His confidence is shot to pieces.

Secondly. There is no plan B.

Every single game it is literally the exact same 4-3-3. We struggle to break teams down who play counter attacking football and park the bus. We couldn’t break Bournemouth down yesterday, they outworked us, outmuscled us and bullied us (We massively miss Joelinton!)

John Anderson on BBC Newcastle reiterated this last night. When we do change it, the substitutions are like for like. The formation doesn’t change. The style doesn’t change.

And finally, the third point, which follows on from the second and first.

Miley, Longstaff and Bruno do not work together.

It’s so obvious, the gap in the centre – teams walk through us – but again he won’t change it. We have had countless injuries and we are aware of this. Therefore, we should be playing to our strengths. We have no striker, so change our style. We have lots of pace. Protect the midfield by playing 4/5 in the middle and play counter attacking football with the pace of Barnes / Gordon up top. It’s not ideal but surely it will be better than conceding multiple goals a game.

I absolutely love Eddie Howe and everything he does – but he is not exempt from criticism.

Equally, I am not asking for him to be sacked.

If you attend or watch the games you will understand the frustrations.

This has been happening week in and out.

Forest at Home, Luton at home, Bournemouth away, Forest away and so on.

Something needs to change for the Arsenal game, otherwise I fear it could be a massacre.

I cannot stress enough, I cannot wait for the return of Willock and Joelinton.