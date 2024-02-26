News

Everton official statement – Points deduction appeal decision announced

Everton have now found out the decision on their appeal against the ten points deduction for breaking Premier League rules.

Their official statement (see below) revealing that the guilty verdict remains but the points deduction cut from ten points to six.

A massive decision potentially, as Everton are looking in massive danger of getting relegated.

The blue scousers not having won in the league for two and a half months, only five points from their last nine PL games.

However, they face the possibility / probability of a second points deduction this season, with both Everton and Forest charged with breaking the rules due to losses in the three seasons that ended with the 2022/23 PL season.

This is how the Premier League table looked this Monday morning:

As you can see, Everton were only one point above the relegation zone and Luton with a game in hand.

With these four points handed back, Everton now move up to 15th on 25 points, just ahead of Brentford on goal difference.

As I say though, all still to play for at the bottom, with Forest and Everton seemingly very likely to get points deducted when those decisions on the period ending with the 2022/23 season are announced later this season.

Everton official statement – 26 February 2024:

‘Everton can confirm an Appeal Board has concluded that the points deduction imposed by an independent Premier League Commission in November be reduced from 10 points to six points, with immediate effect.

While the Club is still digesting the Appeal Board’s decision, we are satisfied our appeal has resulted in a reduction in the points sanction.

We understand the Appeal Board considered the 10-point deduction originally imposed to be inappropriate when assessed against the available benchmarks of which the Club made the Commission aware, including the position under the relevant EFL regulations, and the 9-point deduction that is imposed under the Premier League’s own rules in the event of insolvency.

The Club is also particularly pleased with the Appeal Board’s decision to overturn the original Commission’s finding that the Club failed to act in utmost good faith. That decision, along with reducing the points deduction, was an incredibly important point of principle for the Club on appeal. The Club, therefore, feels vindicated in pursuing its appeal.

Notwithstanding the Appeal Board’s decision, and the positive outcome, the Club remains fully committed to cooperating with the Premier League in respect of the ongoing proceedings brought for the accounting period ending in June 2023.

The Club is still considering the wider implications of the decision and will make no further comment at this time other than to place on record its thanks to our Fan Advisory Board and other fan groups throughout this process, and to all Evertonians for their ongoing support and patience.’