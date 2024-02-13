Opinion

Everton have changed my mind on new Newcastle United stadium

St James’ Park, the home of our club.

We have all screamed, cried and sung our hearts out at some point in this beautiful Cathedral on the hill.

Now, the debate has been going on for a while about whether to extend, or find a suitable plot for a brand new stadium.

So, this is not a long-winded post (my first also I might add), but more of a ‘check this out’ and see what you think to get feedback.

If anyone had said to me, even going back as little as three months ago, we should build a new stadium.

It would have been a good owld ‘give owa man, we cannot move from St James’, it’s too iconic etc etc…’

Then I started watching footage on YouTube of the building of the new Everton stadium.

Wow!

I was blown away and ridiculously jealous at the same time.

It’s going to be an amazing stadium.

So I’ll get to the point.

Go on YouTube and check out this footage (especially the drone stuff) of this fantastic structure that Everton are putting up, if you haven’t already.

It might change your opinion on this debate. It certainly did mine.