England to play at St James’ Park after 19 years absence – Official Newcastle United statement confirms

England are coming to St James’ Park.

The last time the national side played on Tyneside was back in 2005, a 2-0 World Cup qualifying victory over Azerbaijan.

This time it is a friendly against Bosnia & Herzegovina, a warm up match ahead of England competing in the European Championships in Germany this summer.

Newcastle United official England announcement – 5 February 2024:

St. James’ Park will play host to England men as the national team take on Bosnia & Herzegovina this June, ahead of UEFA EURO 2024.

Gareth Southgate’s side will head to the North East as part of their preparations for this summer’s tournament, with the Three Lions’ game taking place on Monday, 3rd June at 7.45pm.

It will be England men’s first fixture at St. James’ Park since 2005 – a 2-0 FIFA World Cup qualifying victory over Azerbaijan – and their eighth outing overall on Tyneside.

The game at St. James’ Park will be the first of two matches for the Three Lions as they prepare for this summer’s UEFA EURO 2024, with the occasion also marking a first-ever meeting with Bosnia & Herzegovina.

Gareth Southgate said: “We’re really looking forward to taking the team back to the North East and to a city that is synonymous with football in this country. We will follow that with another special occasion at Wembley allowing our fans the opportunity to give us a final send off before we head to Germany for another exciting summer. Both opponents in June are sure to provide stiff competition and play an important in our preparation for the tournament.”

Newcastle United defender and England international, Kieran Trippier, added: “It’s great news that England are playing at St. James’ Park. Firstly, the support will be incredible, as I experience the atmosphere of St. James’ Park every time I play for Newcastle.

“It’s a good time for people in the region to watch this England side with our fantastic players, both young and experienced.

“It’s always exciting as warm-up games get you prepared and ready for tournaments and its important to play these games and get you ready. It is a big occasion and really special for me that there is a game at St. James’ Park.”

Tickets for the game at St. James’ Park will be available via thefa.com/tickets, with the first stage of tickets on sale from 26th February to members of England Travel Club, before My England Football Members will have access from 8th March.

Remaining tickets will go to general sale from 8th March, whilst a number of hospitality packages will be available via Newcastle United, with fans able to register their interest here.