News

Eddie Howe with blinding honesty after Newcastle 4 Luton 4 – If only more managers the same

If only more Premier League managers were like Eddie Howe.

He tells it like it is, whether Newcastle United win or lose, or… draw 4-4.

Eddie Howe is honest, the same as Kevin Keegan and Sir Bobby Robson were as Newcastle United managers.

A big shame that the media in our country are such a shameless disgrace.

Happy to play along (terrified of losing favour with them) with embarrassing characters such as Klopp and Arteta, no matter how ludicrous they go on. Failing to challenge their distorted, biased, childish takes on anything when it goes wrong and/or against them.

Eddie Howe though after Newcastle 4 Luton 4:

“It was a strange game really.

“So much to look back on and reflect on.

“We are disappointed to have not grown stronger in the game.

“Credit to Luton on how they got back into the game.

“Then we had to do that as well.

“The first goal we conceded was a set play and another is a penalty.

“We made some poor decisions defensively.

“When we went 1-0 up I don’t think we handled it well, until they equalised.

“I wanted us to grab control of the game… but we didn’t.

“That is the frustrating thing.

“In that moment we had a lack of confidence, then a real credit to the players for coming back, because it is not easy to do.

“We scored some great goals and could have won it [in the end].”

Eddie Howe on the returning Harvey Barnes who earned United the 4-4 draw:

“An incredible finish from Harvey on his left foot.

“That was a valuable one for us today.”

Eddie Howe on Anthony Gordon he left St James’ Park on crutches:

“I think he twisted his ankle.

“He is in a protective boot.

“The physios are doing the right thing.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Luton 4 – Saturday 3 February 2024 3pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Longstaff 7, 23, Trippier 67, Barnes 73

Luton:

Osho 21, Barkley 40, Morris pen 59, Adebayo 62

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Luton 46% (51%) Newcastle 54% (49%)

Total shots were Luton 11 (7) Newcastle 19 (6)

Shots on target were Luton 8 (4) Newcastle 6 (3)

Corners were Luton 2 (2) Newcastle 8 (4)

Referee: Thomas Bramall

Newcastle team v Luton:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (Livramento 64), Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Murphy, Almiron (Barnes 63), Gordon (Wilson 45)

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall, White

(Just a normal day – Barnes and Wilson back from injury and Anthony Gordon leaves on crutches – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 4 Luton 4 at St James’ Park – What can you say? Well how about… Read HERE)

(Newcastle 4 Luton 4 – Instant Newcastle United fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

Newcastle United confirmed matches to early March 2024:

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)