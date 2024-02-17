News

Eddie Howe talks about 6 different Newcastle United players – Including new injury concern

Eddie Howe watched on as his team once again failed to win at St James’ Park.

Whilst Newcastle United have won their last four away matches, they have now failed to win any of their last four home ones.

This after United had won nine of their first 10 games at St James’ Park in domestic competitions this season, including against Man City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Man U and Aston Villa.

Eddie Howe talking about a number of Newcastle United players to BBC Newcastle after the 2-2 draw with Bournemouth – 17 February 2024:

Eddie Howe on his overall impressions of the match:

“Mixed emotions, very similar to Luton.

“Really pleased we have come back to get something from the game, especially so late – and credit to the players for doing so.

“We did have opportunities to take the game by the scruff of the neck but didn’t take them.”

Eddie Howe on Martin Dubravka:

“First half, he made a couple of really good saves and looked in a really good place.

“Unfortunately, as a goalkeeper, you slip, or something happens, and it’s highlighted by everybody.

“I was really pleased with him today.”

Eddie Howe on Harvey Barnes:

“Really pleased to have Harvey back.

“He’s probably not a hundred per cent fit but was fit enough to start and has also done well from the bench.

“I’m delighted with his performance.”

Eddie Howe on Joe White:

“He’s been really good since coming back [from his loan at Crewe].

“Been really pleased with more maturity from him.

“Performances in training have been very good.

“He’s not getting on the pitch for any reason other than training well and he deserves to be there.”

Eddie Howe on Callum Wilson:

“He had his operation and everything went well, as far as I know.

“He seems in determined spirits and is now on his way back.”

Eddie Howe on Matt Ritchie:

“Delighted for Matty.

“Honestly, behind the scenes he’s been incredible for us.

“He’s a real mentor for the young players, he gives his experience and thinks of the team every day.

“Very unselfish in how he’s helped everybody and trains to his absolute maximum.”

Eddie Howe on Fabian Schar injury:

“This was a ball hitting his arm.

“The ball was struck and it maybe hit his wrist or something.

“We hope it’s not too serious.”

There was a more positive update later from George Caulkin of The Athletic, who reported via his Twitter account:

Fabian Schar left St James’ Park with his wrist bandaged but said he’s “alright.”

Here’s hoping so, the last thing Eddie Howe needs is yet another injury keeping a player out. Hopefully it is one of those ones where it feels painful at the time for Schar but turns out to be nothing to worry about in the days that follow.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Bournemouth 2 – Saturday 17 February 2024 3pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 58 pen, Ritchie 90+2

Bournemouth:

Solanke 51, Semenyo 69

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Bournemouth 37% (37%) Newcastle 63% (63%)

Total shots were Bournemouth 12 (5) Newcastle 17 (8)

Shots on target were Bournemouth 7 (3) Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were Bournemouth 2 (2) Newcastle 4 (1)

Referee: Michael Salisbury

Attendance: 52,224 (1,000 Bournemouth)

Newcastle team v Bournemouth:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (Livramento 71), Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley (White 90+1), Almiron (Ritchie 90+1), Barnes (Murphy 67), Gordon

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Lascelles, Krafth, Hall

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of March 2024:

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***If Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports