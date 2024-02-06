Opinion

Eddie Howe stands firm – Refuses to bow down to mob rule

Eddie Howe is a class act.

In the job for coming up to two years three months now, as Newcastle United fans we have a very good idea of what he is all about.

Or at least we / you should have…

In no time at all, many Newcastle United fans were already grouping him with Kevin Keegan and Sir Bobby Robson, when it came to how they saw him.

With very good reason, when you take into consideration the absolute mess that Eddie Howe and the current Newcastle United owners inherited from Steve Bruce and Mike Ashley.

The 2021/22 season saw Eddie Howe weave his magic and somehow produce the third best form in the Premier League over the entire final half (19 matches) of the season, only Liverpool and Man City picking up more points.

The 2022/23 season and fourth place and Champions League football secured for the first time in over two decades, plus a first cup final in 24 years, indeed only the second time in the competition’s entire 60+ year history that Newcastle United had got to the League Cup final.

This 2023/24 season has been less smooth, encompassing the good, the bad and the ugly. Everybody predicted it was going to be a tougher challenge than the previous season due to so many more games and the demands of the Champions League, nobody though predicted the worst injury crisis the club has had in its history and a betting scandal ban on top of that.

Everybody has their own ideas on how well Eddie Howe has coped with all of this but personally, I would question whether any other manager could have done any better. Like every other managers there are some things that Eddie Howe could have made better decisions on BUT that applies to every single other football manager in history AND every single one of us doing whatever job we do.

One of the many things I really like about Eddie Howe, is that he has the courage of his convictions. Very much like Kevin Keegan and Sir Bobby Robson back in the day.

Eddie Howe does the right thing and isn’t swayed by mob rule, as has been the case in the past with so many Newcastle United managers. Easiest thing in the world to get short-term gain but long-term pain is to bow down to the boo boys and/or have journalists trying to dictate what he should and shouldn’t be doing.

On Saturday after the Luton match, Eddie Howe was challenged by journalists as to why Dan Burn gets selected at left-back and not Tino Livramento.

“Dan Burn has been absolutely outstanding since he arrived at this football club.

“He played a huge part in our brilliant season last year and our excellent defensive record.

“Four days ago, I thought he was magnificent against Aston Villa… he was a big part of why we played so well.

“Tino Livramento is an outstanding player and no doubt will have a huge bearing on our future.

“However, there’s more than one aspect of the game to think about when I pick the team.”

There is nothing wrong with fans having their own ideas on who should and shouldn’t be playing in the team. Indeed, it is a core part of every supporter and an essential in the pub before and after matches. An endless debate where there are no rights or wrongs, just opinions.

However, it is something very different what we experienced on Saturday and in the aftermath of the 4-4 with Luton Town.

A very vocal minority, the mob, making out that Eddie Howe is some kind of an idiot because he plays Dan Burn and not Tino Livramento at left-back. The media absolutely loving this, seeing some Newcastle United fans an absolute embarrassment in their over the top attacks on our manager.

Their ‘reasoning’ is that if Livramento and not Burn had started, or a swap had been made at half-time, Newcastle United would have automatically won this match against Luton.

I have no idea what would have happened if either of these things had happened – win, lose, or draw.

What I do know for sure is that the selection of Dan Burn wasn’t the only factor that dictated this final result.

There were countless factors that contributed and the pile on by the mob on Eddie Howe and Dan Burn has been shameful.

Ogbene is clearly someone who can at times embarrass defenders with his pace and trickery and he did well on Saturday, Dan Burn had a tough time up against him and gave away the penalty for the third Luton goal. However, you then get the over the top critics trying to portray the selection of Dan Burn as what this match was entirely about, why Newcastle United failed to win.

Yes he was at fault for the third goal but…

First Luton goal, a set-piece played in and a towering free header from Morris nodded across for a free header by Osho to make it 1-1. Lewis Miley not getting off the ground to challenge the initial header and then a number of Newcastle players running back towards their own goal but nowhere near Osho as he had an easy unchallenged finish. Sean Longstaff at that point the nearest to him but Eddie Howe will know for sure, whether it was him or another player who should have been picking him up.

Second Luton goal, the ball in the middle of the pitch and a weak challenge from Murphy and then the same from Longstaff, failing to prevent Barkley. He strides forward and with the defence now totally exposed / unprotected, he advances to the edge of the box and plays the ball to his left, the return ball seeing a poor effort by Dubravka to cut it out and instead parries to Barkley for an open goal.

Fourth Luton goal, Dan Burn makes a sliding challenge around 15 yards outside the Luton box. They away side break then and the ball played down the left, where it is carried down the pitch before worked across the pitch for a visiting player to score.

(Should / could have been a…) Fifth Luton goal, in the dying stages, the ball crossed over to Ogbene who is unmarked and should score but from around 12 yards out hits it too close to Dubravka for a comfortable save.

Dan Burn was in no way at fault for the first goal, no way at fault for the second goal, whilst minimally at fault for the fourth goal. If we are now to absolutely blame somebody for NUFC conceding a goal when failing to get / keep possession when sliding to retain / win the ball 15 yards from the opposition goal, with plenty of his teammates back covering and the ball having to be carried over three quarters of the length of the pitch, then it is all getting really laughable.

Never mind the defending, Newcastle United could and should have scored more goals as well, summed up best by Murphy’s woeful miss from a few yards out when with the keeper nowhere and and an open goal gaping, he failed to finish Bruno’s sublime pass and put United 5-4 up for the win.

Selecting Burn ahead of Livramento is not stupid, it is what Eddie Howe said, a selection based on any number of factors. They are two players with very different attributes.

The previous two wins, against Fulham and Villa, had been very much won thanks to how Newcastle did when both attacking and defending set-pieces.

Luton Town are a big team and very threatening on set-pieces, as shown by winning two headers easily to score their first goal on Saturday AND the winner at Kenilworth Road against Newcastle United.

On Saturday, Newcastle United had no tall centre-forward to start, whilst with the missing midfielders, it further weakens us on defending set-pieces.

The midfield and attack on Saturday saw only Sean Longstaff of the six, as a decent level option when it comes to defending set-pieces. Lewis Miley is 6ft 2 BUT he is a SEVENTEEN year old who is 6ft 2, as was shown in the first Luton goal when physically he will always struggle to compete in these situations with a similar sized older player. In five years time Lewis Miley will have filled out and be a very different proposition.

Reality is though that on Saturday, we had 5ft 8 Kieran Trippier and then Schar, Botman and Burn as the big options to try and counter Luton in set-piece situations, with Longstaff the next best.

if Wilson or Isak had started and the likes of Joelinton, Tonali and Willock, then you have far more height and numbers when dealing with set-pieces.

I thought in general play as well, Luton Town had a clear obvious advantage when it came to height / strength, against the NUFC midfield and attack especially.

As I said earlier, Tino Livramento is clearly a very talented footballer and has the makings of an excellent defender, however, it is relevant that he stands 5ft 9.

I am not saying height was the only reason Eddie Howe played Dan Burn on Saturday BUT for me it was a very compelling factor as to why he probably felt he had to take it seriously into account. The ability of the team to defend set-pieces also weakened at the moment by the fact that Nick Pope is missing, Dubravka invariably unwilling to try and come for balls played in and take the pressure off his defenders, as Pope does so often.

Maybe Dan Burn AND Tino Livramento should have played on Saturday. As was the case at Villa in the closing stages when Eddie Howe chose to bring the 21 year old on and make it a back three / five.

Maybe this is something he may feel he has to consider in certain upcoming games, especially when it comes to the likes of Tonali and probably Joelinton missing the rest of the season.

It comes down to it being a team, a combination of players with various strengths and weaknesses, how they then combine together. You wouldn’t win many games with either 10 Alexander Isaks or 10 Sven Botmans, no matter how good they are in their very different roles.

Returning to something I said earlier, one of my many favourite things about Eddie Howe is that he won’t be bullied by the mob, by fans and / or journalists trying to unduly influence his team selections.

On Saturday, I have no idea whether he will start with Burn or Livramento, or indeed maybe both.

What I do know for sure though, is that the same as KK and SBR, Eddie Howe will make decisions purely on what he sees as best for the team, not the ‘expert’ fans claiming he is an idiot.