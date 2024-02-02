News

Eddie Howe now added to the injury list – Jason Tindall drafted in to deputise at press conference

Just when you were hoping the injury list might be showing signs of gradually reducing, we now find Eddie Howe added to those unavailable!

Hopefully though in the case of the Newcastle United Head Coach, this is going to be a very temporary thing.

Eddie Howe ruled out of Friday morning’s pre-Luton press conference but hoping to be match fit for the dugout on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Jason Tindall will deputise this morning at the press conference.

Keith Downie of Sky Sports – 2 February 2024:

‘Jason Tindall will take the place of Eddie Howe at this morning’s news conference.

Eddie Howe is ill but hopefully will be in the dug out tomorrow.’

Craig Hope of The Mail – 2 February 2024:

‘Eddie Howe (illness) ruled out of this morning’s press conference.

Jason Tindall will take his place. Howe expected to be OK for Luton tomorrow.’

Newcastle United confirmed matches to early March 2024:

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

(Sometime in midweek of Wednesday 28 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle)

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)