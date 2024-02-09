News

Eddie Howe Nottingham Forest Press Conference – Key messages

The Eddie Howe Nottingham Forest Press Conference has taken place.

The Newcastle United Head Coach speaking to the media ahead of Saturday’s match at the City Ground.

United hoping to make it four away wins in a row (all competitions).

The Eddie Howe Nottingham Forest Press Conference highlights:

Eddie Howe on the 3-1 defeat to Forest at SJP on Boxing Day:

“Any defeat at home hurts badly.

“That day, at 1-0 up, the game was there for us – we just needed to keep on attacking and we didn’t do that.

“Nottingham Forest played well but we didn’t deal with their threats well enough.”

Eddie Howe on the second half of the season:

“We are absolutely committed to getting our Premier League form back to a consistent vein of form.

“We are still very committed to finishing as high as we can in the league.

“We are desperate to do well, I see that in the players every day.

“The FA Cup is still a realistic target for us, we have a difficult game next, but I still believe we can do really well in that competition. Still plenty to be positive about.”

Eddie Howe on Dan Burn:

“He is a big player for us in loads of different ways.

“He is pivotal to how we play and that is why he was such a big miss when we lost him through injury.

“He is also a huge leader of the group.

“A very big presence vocally and that leadership can’t be underestimated.”

Eddie Howe on Tino Livramento:

“An outstanding player and that is why I fought so hard to sign him.

“He is real talent.

“Athletically he is very good and his best years are ahead of him.

“I’m the biggest fan of Tino that there can be.”

Eddie Howe on Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes:

“Callum has trained well this week – we are really pleased with him.

“I thought he did very well with the 45 minute cameo he got against Luton.

“Harvey has worked incredibly hard; it has been frustrating for him.

“You saw his quality, what a finish on his wrong side. In that moment, it kind of showed us what we have missed.”

Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon:

“Anthony [Gordon] hasn’t trained this week but we don’t think the injury is serious.

“We hope he is back sooner than later.

“Alex [Isak] won’t make this game, we hope he won’t be too far away, we don’t have a fixed date yet.

“He is making good progress.”