Opinion

Eddie Howe has taken these words right out of my mouth…

I really rate Eddie Howe.

I know I am not alone in thinking that, but there are a small number of seemingly Newcastle United fans, who don’t share this view.

For me though, I really rate Eddie Howe on and off the pitch.

He is an intelligent and hard working manager (or head coach if you prefer), who quite clearly takes it at least as badly as the fans when things don’t go our way on the pitch.

Eddie Howe represents the club well at all times and it is such a positive, for me anyway, that he doesn’t embarrass our club and fanbase in interviews and press conferences as we painfully experienced when the likes of Bruce, JFK, Pardew, Carver, McClaren etc were in the hotseat.

Very much like Kevin Keegan and Sir Bobby, when Eddie Howe speaks at any length about something, it is usually worth listening to.

He took these words right out of my mouth ahead of this Bournemouth match.

Speaking to journalists, Eddie Howe was asked about the striker situation and whether it will be essential to have three out and out first team level strikers in the NUFC squad next season, the questioning inspired by the fact that with Wilson having had surgery on Friday and more than possible Alexander Isak may not be able to return today from an injury absence, very possible Anthony Gordon and not an out and out centre-forward will start this afternoon…

“If you have an injury to one of the two strikers that we have, then of course you are going to maybe look at it and think ‘We need a striker…’

“The issue that we have, is that they are usually very expensive and then, if those two strikers are fit, what do you do with the third one?

“It’s not as easy as, ‘Do you need a striker? Let’s go and get one’

“We are having to be very smart with the money that we do have, with Financial Fair Play and putting that money into the best positions possible.

“So it is a delicate balance.”

So often I see Newcastle United fans going on about this, as though Eddie Howe and the club have been so stupid on this, that how could they overlook the need for a third frontline striker?

These self-same fans go on an on about how FFP has affected Newcastle United attempting to grow as a club as quick as possible, yet at the same time not stopping for a moment and accepting that this affects the ability of NUFC to currently have more than their current strength in depth in the various positions.

Newcastle United have scored 51 goals in the Premier League this season, 67 in total in all competitions so far, it doesn’t suggest that scoring goals has been our biggest problem!

Indeed, in the Premier League, only the top three have scored more than Newcastle – with Liverpool (55), Man City (56) and Arsenal (53) more prolific.

Even with their injuries this season, only twice have Newcastle started a Premier League game without Isak (14) or Wilson (8) playing through the middle.

Anthony Gordon started the last home match when Newcastle ended up scoring four against Luton, whilst the only other occasion was at Bournemouth when we had the match and 2-0 defeat when just before an international break, United were at their end of their tether and knackered. Joelinton (bought as a £40m centre-forward!) started through the middle in that one.

Basically, Anthony Gordon is our third choice through the middle striker and he showed when player of the tournament as England won the Under 21 Euros last summer, that he isn’t the worst option there. As we saw in the first half against Luton the other week, as well as when during games ending up there, such as getting the winner against Arsenal.

The problem comes I think when we have had this outrageous injury list, that saw so many other wide options out for so long, such as Willock, Joelinton, Anderson, Murphy and Barnes, meaning that if Anthony Gordon goes through the middle, it would be very likely a serious drop in quality / threat from that left side, if these options above were / are out injured.

The way many Newcastle United fans go on, you would think every other club had a handful of great options for playing through the middle.

If Haaland and Alvarez are both missing, who do Man City play up there? I honestly have no idea. It would no doubt be a very talented player who would be their third option BUT not a natural striker, certainly nowhere near the threat of those other two.

I look around and most Premier League clubs are lucky to have one quality central striker. Who are all these clubs that have countless high quality goalscorers?

Arsenal and Liverpool have a lot of goal threat but much / most of that comes from wide players like Salah, Martinelli and Saka.

I know many of you will not agree BUT I think Newcastle United actually have one of the very strongest set of central striking options in the Premier League. Even with the injury problems this season.

Alexander Isak is class, Callum Wilson was fifth top scorer in the Premier League this season, whilst Anthony Gordon also looks a real threat when played there.

This season in the Premier League, Isak has ten goals, Wilson and Gordon seven each.

Manchester United paid £80m or so, far more than Newcastle’s record transfer fee, on superstar striker Hojlund. He has played pretty much first choice central striker all season and is getting rave reviews from the compliant media because now he has five (FIVE!) Premier League goals!

Rashford also has five, whilst top scorer with seven PL goals for Man U is Scott McTominay! A player that Ten Hag doesn’t even see as first choice, only starting half their PL matches this season, named on the bench the other half.

Always room for improvement of course but I think the desperate need for a Newcastle United third striker hysteria doesn’t really match up with reality.