Eddie Howe Bournemouth Press Conference – Key messages

The Eddie Howe Bournemouth Press Conference has taken place.

The Newcastle United Head Coach speaking to the media ahead of Saturday’s match at St James’ Park.

United hoping to get back to winning ways at home, having now had four victories in a row away from SJP.

The Eddie Howe Bournemouth Press Conference highlights:

Eddie Howe on AFC Bournemouth test:

“New manager, his methods are really strong and visible with how they play.

“They have some direct threats; we are going to have to be aware of them.

“We need to play a lot better than we did against them in the first game, I anticipate we will, and we can.”

Eddie Howe speaks to the media ahead of Saturday’s game against AFC Bournemouth, having won at Forest, making it four away victories in a row:

“We are on a good run of form; we won last week.

“We are chasing that winning feeling, and however we get there we will accept it, it is something we are looking to do again this weekend.”

Eddie Howe on Bruno:

“I think he is [world class].

“I think he has unbelievable qualities that we see on a daily basis.

“He is versatile, fundamentally he has a great attitude to life and football, he can produce moments of magic like he did against Nottingham Forest.”

Eddie Howe on team news:

“Alex [Isak] is probably not ready for the weekend, but he is very close and looking really good. I am really pleased with his progress.

“Like Alex, Joe [Willock] is very close too, he is knocking on the door – looking good, feeling much better. He is another huge player for us that we are desperate to get back.”

Eddie Howe on the Callum Wilson injury:

“It’s a really strange injury, a tussle right at the end of the game.

“Initially we thought it was his shoulder, but it is a muscle in his pec, his pectoral muscle.

“He went to see a specialist and he is having it operated on as we speak.

“It is a big blow; I really feel for him.

“We hope he will be back before the end of the season.”

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of March 2024:

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***If Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports