Eddie Howe Blackburn Press Conference – Key messages

The Eddie Howe Blackburn Press Conference has taken place.

The Newcastle United Head Coach speaking to the media ahead of Tuesday night’s match at Ewood Park.

United hoping to make it three away wins in a row in the FA Cup this season.

The Eddie Howe Blackburn Press Conference highlights:

“My initial analysis of Arsenal was very similar to how I feel now.

“We need to better in lots of different areas of the game.

“Normally we do, but it was a difficult day for us.

“After a performance like that you want a chance to respond very quickly.

“It (Blackburn) is a huge game for us.

“We’re absolutely committed to the FA Cup to do well and have been all season.

“We’ve had two difficult games away from home to get to this stage and now another one.

“We’ve been looking forward to this game so we know how important it is.”

Eddie Howe on Nick Pope:

“There’s no immediate update but he’s not on the verge of returning.

“He’s working his way back and is still very much gym-based.

“He has done a couple of sessions outside but they’re very, very gentle at this stage.

“I still think he’s a number of weeks away.”

Eddie Howe on Joe Willock and Alex Isak:

“I was delighted with Joe’s return, I thought he looked really good when he came on.

“He scored a typical Joe Willock goal which was great to see.

Alex got 60 good minutes into his legs and that will do him the world of good.”

Eddie Howe on Matt Targett and Elliot Anderson:

“They’re getting there.

“It’s been a long road for both of them.

“Matt’s injury was quite clear cut, a bad tear in his hamstring and an operation.

Elliot’s had a very, very difficult injury because he felt OK but the scan said it was a stress fracture in his back so he had to give it a lot of rest.

“He’s worked really hard and has felt good. Both are close to returning.”

Eddie Howe on Martin Dúbravka, who missed Saturday’s game through illness:

“We hope that he’s improved and is available for selection but at this moment we don’t know.

“I think in a very difficult performance for the team, Loris [Karius] did OK.

“He made a couple of good saves and controlled his box pretty well so I think he’ll be pleased considering he hasn’t played for a year.”

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of March 2024:

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***If Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports