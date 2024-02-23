News

Eddie Howe Arsenal Press Conference – Key messages

The Eddie Howe Arsenal Press Conference has taken place.

The Newcastle United Head Coach speaking to the media ahead of Saturday’s match at the Emirates.

United hoping to make it six matches unbeaten.

The Eddie Howe Arsenal Press Conference highlights:

“We have had some good games against Arsenal.

“We will need to replicate close to our best performance to get something from the game.

“Last season was a battling performance from us at the Emirates.

“Arsenal this season have been very good in every aspect of the game.

“It will be a challenge for us.”

Eddie Howe on the ease in the fixture schedule:

“It has been really good to be able to train.

“We have seen the benefits in some of the performances recently, the players have been better for it.

“The vibe in the squad has been better.”

Eddie Howe on potentially closing the gap to the top six:

“We are desperate to try and close the gap on the teams above us, so we’ve got a lot to be motivated for.

“Hopefully the confidence is returning.

“We have a big challenge against Arsenal.

“We want to win.

“We will do everything in our power to win.”

Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak and Joe Willock:

“They have trained this week; it has been good to see them back on the grass.

“It has been a long time for Joe, he is a huge player for us. We are pleased for him to be back amongst the group, he is a very popular member of the squad.

“Alex is an important player for us too, we have one more training session today [before Arsenal] – we won’t take any risks – but we are pleased with their progress.”

Eddie Howe on Kieran Trippier topping the assists chart in the Premier League:

“It is a brilliant stat for a full-back, he is a guy who will play a lot of creative passes before a goal happens.

“He has been fundamental to how we work – his leadership skills behind-the-scenes have been second to none.”

Eddie Howe asked by Sky Sports about some of the Newcastle United players going to the darts last night:

“I wasn’t aware of that so, erm… you’ll need to give me a list of names please.

“Hopefully it wasn’t a late night?

“Maybe they should have been in fancy dress…”

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of March 2024:

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***If Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports