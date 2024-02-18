News

Eddie Howe answers Dan Burn question after Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Bournemouth

Eddie Howe watched on as his team made it five games without defeat.

The Newcastle United players having now scored 14 goals in these last five matches that have brought three wins and two draws no defeats.

However, a lot of focus from the media on the goals Newcastle have conceded, including / especially the two at home to Bournemouth on Saturday.

Eddie Howe reflecting on Newcastle 2 Bournemouth 2:

“It was mixed from us, a lot of good and some bad.

“A breathless second half.

“Similar to Luton where it was end to end.

“Entertaining for the neutral.

“We didn’t do certain things well enough, conceded a couple of difficult goals, but we recovered really well from those moments.

“It is a good point when you are losing so late, but frustrating, because I think the game was there to be won.

“We have the qualities to do so but they eluded us on the day.

“Both teams gave everything and with the goal coming so late, we have to be pleased.”

Eddie Howe on Matt Ritchie:

“An incredible professional.

“Behind the scenes with his attitude and commitment, he really is a role model here.

“He is an inspirational character and has given so much to the group.

“It is good for us all to enjoy his moment.

“It was a valuable goal for us and he has still got a lot of quality.

“Goals always change games, the first one is one of those things.

“Martin [Dubravka] slipped, not much you can do about that.

“He made some good saves before that and the most important thing was how we react from that moment on.

“We did and got the penalty.

“We have to look at it as a good point, another game unbeaten.

“We are returning to hopefully some kind of consistency in terms of getting results.”

Eddie Howe asked about the second goal and whether correct decision to select Dan Burn [ahead of Tino Livramento]:

“I am not dealing with that kind of thought in my mind.

“It is not about finding someone to blame.

“It is about finding solutions.

“And that is what I will do with my work.

“I can sit here all night and talk about the value of everybody’s performance, mine included, and pick holes in it.

“But for me the job has always been about finding solutions.

“That second goal would not have come from one individual’s mistake.

“I’m telling you now it will come from three or four people’s individual mistakes.

“People may highlight one person but in my job you can’t do that.”

Newcastle 2 Bournemouth 2 – Saturday 17 February 2024 3pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 58 pen, Ritchie 90+2

Bournemouth:

Solanke 51, Semenyo 69

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Bournemouth 37% (37%) Newcastle 63% (63%)

Total shots were Bournemouth 12 (5) Newcastle 17 (8)

Shots on target were Bournemouth 7 (3) Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were Bournemouth 2 (2) Newcastle 4 (1)

Referee: Michael Salisbury

Attendance: 52,224 (1,000 Bournemouth)

Newcastle team v Bournemouth:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (Livramento 71), Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley (White 90+1), Almiron (Ritchie 90+1), Barnes (Murphy 67), Gordon

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Lascelles, Krafth, Hall

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of March 2024:

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***If Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports