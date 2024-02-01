News

Eddie Howe adds Jonny King to his support team – Bournemouth connection reunited

Eddie Howe and Jonny King are reuniting.

The Training Ground Guru site revealing (see below) that Jonny King is leaving Leicester City after two and a half years there.

He will become Senior Physio at Newcastle United, filling the vacancy left by Danny Murphy’s departure.

Jonny King and Eddie Howe know each other well, as King was Head of Academy Sport Science and Medicine at Bournemouth from April 2012 – March 2014.

He then left to spend a couple of years working in Qatar.

Before returning to Bournemouth and working as First Team Physio for over five years, then moving on to Leicester in July 2021.

Eddie Howe has of course surrounded himself at Newcastle United with many trusted figures from his Bournemouth days, not least, Jason Tindall.

Training Ground Guru report – 1 February 2024:

‘Jonny King is leaving Leicester City after two-and-a-half years to become Senior Physio at Newcastle United.

The role is to replace Head Physio Danny Murphy, who left the Magpies at the start of the year after 15 months. The move will reunite King with manager Eddie Howe and assistant Jason Tindall, with whom he worked for almost a decade at Bournemouth.

King was Head of Academy Sport Science and Medicine for the Cherries from 2012 to 2014 and their First Team Physio from 2016 to 2021. He joined Leicester as First Team Rehab Physio in July 2021.

Newcastle United’s medical department is headed up by Dr Paul Catterson and includes Senior Physio Nathan Ring, Physio Dani Marti and Head of Rehab Sean Beech.’