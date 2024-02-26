Newcastle United Women

Dramatic SJP winner earns cup final appearance – Newcastle United Women in front of impressive crowd

Newcastle United Women booked a place in next month’s FAWNL Cup final with a dramatic last-minute winner in front of 22,307 on Sunday at St James’ Park.

With an hour to kick off, Strawberry Place was buzzing with anticipation.

Given the number of fans making their way to the ground and the live music coming from the buskers, you wouldn’t have realised it wasn’t an NUFC men’s game.

Excited fans and a sea of black and white made their way inside the stadium which Wor Flags had been busy decking out with banners, including one dedicated to United manager Becky Langley who was taking charge of her 100th game for the club.

As kick off approached the East Stand along with the vast majority of the lower tiers of both the Gallowgate and the Leazes ends were full and in good voice.

Portsmouth had a pocket of fans that had made the long journey North and were making themselves heard with regular outbursts of ‘Play Up Pompey!’

Local Hero then played out as both sides entered the field on either side of the trophy, which was on display just in front of the tunnel.

A nervy start from Newcastle saw Portsmouth create two good chances in the opening four minutes. A defensive mistake allowed Pompey’s striker, Emma Jones, to get in behind a defender before United goalie, Grace Donnelly saved low to save her effort. Jones then played in winger Sophie Quirk on the left but Donnelly rushed off her line to clear the danger a second time.

Newcastle soon eased themselves into the game though with a series of set plays and crosses into the box causing Portsmouth problems. Georgia Gibson heading over, Charlotte Potts placing hers just wide.

There would be further chances for Gibson and Potts as well as three efforts from Paige Bailey-Gayle as the Lady Mags continued to threaten. Portsmouth still looked dangerous on the counter and they reminded Newcastle of their intentions when going close soon after.

Pompey midfielder Ava Rowbotham found Jones in-field, but her first-time pass just evaded the impressive Georgie Freeland.

With half time approaching United were grateful to Goalie Grace Donnelly as she flung herself through the air to tip a powerful strike from Freeland over the bar.

The Lady Mags made a strong start to the second half with attacking midfielder Jasmine McQuade firing a dipping effort from the edge of the area which was tipped onto the crossbar by Pompey goalie Hannah Haughton. While Tyler Dodds went close soon after when she curled a left-footed effort just wide as she cut in from the right.

Following a stoppage for a Portsmouth injury, the visitors were reduced to ten players for a good five minutes while Rowbotham received treatment in front of her dug out. She had been back on the pitch for a matter of seconds before United took the lead.

Charlotte Potts rising to send a bullet header past Haughton from Dodds’ corner. 22,000 Geordies erupted with delight as they watched their side take the lead.

The scorer was then called into action at the other end with two last ditch challenges preserving the lead she had just given to her side.

From the kick off Portsmouth tested the theory that you are never more vulnerable than when you have just scored. Exciting right back Nicole Barrett took a quick throw in to Emma Jones who turned and drilled the ball to Daisy McLachlan, but the pass was intercepted by Potts and the danger cleared.

Two minutes later Sophie Quirk turned and crossed into the box from the left, but Donnelly rushed off her line to collect the ball.

Emma Kelly was metronomic in the Newcastle midfield and sent a floated cross to the back post that Katie Barker couldn’t quite steer home. Both sides then exchanged chances again before the first Pompey change saw Emily Pitman come on to play down the right wing. Within seconds her side were level.

Georgie Freeland found Ava Rowbotham who neatly threaded a ball through to Emma Jones. The Portsmouth striker calmly slotted home from close range, despite there being a hint of offside.

Substitute Pitman nearly gave her side the lead soon after but Donnelly was equal to the substitute’s header.

However, despite suffering that setback Newcastle soon found their stride again and would go on to dominate the final 20 minutes. Jas McQuade volleyed wide from the edge of the area, before Katie Barker hit the underside of the bar from Amber Keegan Stobb’s delivery, but the ball bounced away from goal. Bailey-Gayle turned brilliantly in the box moments later, but her shot took a deflection off a Portsmouth arm (probably should have been a penalty) and Haughton somehow made a great reaction save to keep the effort out.

United continued to create chance after chance as they tried to find a winner with extra time looming. Georgia Gibson, who came into the game stronger as it wore on, poked the ball through for Bailey-Gayle, but her deflected effort hit the bar. Gibson’s header from the rebound was then blocked on the line before Haughton covered up the loose ball.

Bailey-Gayle would have yet another chance with six minutes to go when she turned in the box but Ali Hall, who had just been brought on managed to get herself in the way of the effort.

Time seemed to be against United but as they entered the 90th minute their hard work would finally pay off. Georgia Gibson netted her fourth goal at the Gallowgate in four different games as she got on the end of Barker’s cross to head in across goal. The noise that greeted it very nearly took the roof off.

Both sides made changes as Portsmouth tried to create one last desperate attempt to force extra time. Rock at the back, Charlotte Potts making a brilliant challenge to halt a Portsmouth counter attack as Emma Jones raced towards goal.

With nine minutes of stoppage time played, the final whistle went and the Lady Mags had just booked themselves a place in the final and a trip to Kenilworth Road.

There was no question that Newcastle deserved the win, just by the sheer number of chances they created in the second half alone. Player of the Game could have gone to Charlotte Potts or the effervescent Emma Kelly, while Portsmouth could have handed theirs to the Gallowgate crossbar who kept them in this contest right until the end with three great ‘saves’.

At the end of the game, Newcastle’s players did a lap of honour around the pitch as they soaked up deserved applause from the fans and in turn showed their own appreciation for the support. While an excited Amanda Staveley screamed with delight as she ran onto the pitch to join in with the celebrations.

United now have three tricky away games in the league in successive weeks, before a chance to claim their first piece of silverware, in of all places, Luton.

Howay the Lasses!

Final score:

Newcastle United Women 2 Portsmouth 1

Newcastle United Women:

Grace Donnelly, Lia Cataldo, Charlotte Potts, Hannah Greenwood, Katie Barker, Emma Kelly, Amber-Keegan Stobbs, Jasmine McQuade, Georgia Gibson, Tyler Dodds, Paige Bailey-Gayle.

Subs:

Kacie Elson on for Tyler Dodds 85, Bridget Galloway on for Paige Bailey-Gayle 90+2.

Subs not used:

Anna Soulsby, Sharna Wilkinson, Hannah Reid (GK).

Pompey:

Haughton (c); Barrett (Wild 90+5), Lane, Casley, Collins (Humphrey 90+5); Rowbotham (Hall 75), Rutherford, Freeland (Rolf 90+5); McLachlan (Pitman 62), Jones, Quirk